Share
News

Donald Trump and Elon Musk Team Up to Help North Carolina Residents Dealing with Helene Aftermath

 By Jack Davis  October 1, 2024 at 6:24am
Share

Former President Donald Trump and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk announced Monday they are going far beyond the federal government’s efforts to restore communication in states impacted by Tropical Storm Helene.

Trump and Musk announced Monday that Starlink, a communications system that relies on satellites, will be rolled out in Georgia and North Carolina, even as the Biden-Harris administration said Monday it would make government operations the focus of its communications strategy.

“Since the Hurricane Helene disaster, SpaceX has sent as many Starlink terminals as possible to help areas in need,” Musk posted on X, a social media platform he owns.

“Earlier today, @realDonaldTrump alerted me to additional people who need Starlink Internet in North Carolina. We are sending them terminals right away,” Musk wrote.


Trump also noted that he has reached out to Musk with needs he has encountered as he visited the storm-ravaged Southeast.

“I spoke to Elon Musk about his brilliant communication system for North Carolina and Georgia. So many of their lines are down. He is on it!!!” Trump posted on Truth Social, noting in a separate post, “A REALLY BAD RESPONSE TO HURRICANE FROM KAMALA AND JOE!”

“To every family that’s been displaced here in Georgia and in North Carolina, which has really been hit. We’re going there also. They don’t have communication, they don’t have anything right now,” Trump said during a Monday visit to Valdosta, Georgia, according to The Hill.

Do you support Trump?

Trump was in Georgia to support the rescue efforts of Rev. Franklin Graham and Samaritan’s Purse.

“I just spoke to Elon … we want to get Starlink hooked up because they have no communication whatsoever. Elon will always come through. We know that,” Trump added. “We’re working on that getting them hooked up. We’re going to try and get the Starlink in there as soon as possible.”

The Federal Emergency Management Administration noted in a news release that it was using Starlink to keep local governments — not individual residents — connected.

Related:
Trump Calls Jack Smith's New Court Move 'Pure Election Interference'

The  FEMA release said that “40 Starlink satellite systems are available to help with responder communications and an additional 140 satellites are being shipped to assist with communications infrastructure restoration.”

“One Starlink will be deployed per county EOC to assist with communications and continuity of government,” the release said, which noted that 25 North Carolina counties were considered to have an emergency due to the storm.

No other state will receive Starlink, according to the release.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Kamala Harris Under Fire After She Reveals What Will Be Given to Hurricane Helene Victims
Border Sector Sees Unfathomable Spike in Illegal Aliens - More Apprehensions in 2024 Than Previous 17 Years Combined
Flames Erupt on Packed Boeing Jet, Forcing Hurried Evacuation
Chiefs Star's Mom Accused of Theft After Her Unique Jersey Gives Her Away on Security Footage
Watch: Tim Walz Makes His Gaffe About School Shooters Even Worse After Bizarre Response to Reporter
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation