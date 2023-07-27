Donald Trump Expected to Face Additional Federal Indictment - Report

Former President Donald Trump is expected to face yet another indictment in the coming days, NBC News reported Thursday morning.

Reporter Tom Winter broke the news on behalf of NBC News colleague Adam Reiss, who apparently heard the news from “two people with direct knowledge of the matter.”

According to reports, the indictment will be in regard to Trump’s actions related to the 2021 Capitol incursion.

This would be in addition to the two indictments already brought this year against the leading 2024 GOP presidential candidate for the supposed mishandling of classified materials and allegedly falsifying business records.

“Trump attorneys Todd Blanche and John Lauro are meeting with the Special Counsel’s Office and have been told to expect another indictment against former President Donald Trump, two people with direct knowledge of the matter tell [Adam Reiss],” Winter said on Twitter, which has been rebranded as X.

BREAKING | NBC News: Trump attorneys Todd Blanche and John Lauro are meeting with the Special Counsel’s Office and have been told to expect another indictment against former President Donald Trump, two people with direct knowledge of the matter tell @adamreisstv — Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) July 27, 2023

Later Thursday, however, NBC News said the former president and a spokesman had “refuted that report as being incorrect.”

Last week, Trump said he received a letter from the Department of Justice that revealed a federal grand jury was investigating his involvement in the events of Jan. 6, 2021.

“WOW! On Sunday night… HORRIFYING NEWS for our Country was given to me by my attorneys,” the former president on his Truth Social platform July 18.

“Deranged Jack Smith, the prosecutor with Joe Biden’s DOJ, sent a letter… stating that I am a TARGET of the January 6th Grand Jury investigation, and giving me a very short 4 days to report to the Grand Jury, which almost always means an Arrest and Indictment.”

According to NBC News, the letter specifically mentioned three statutes Trump is under investigation for potentially violating: “deprivation of rights, conspiracy to defraud the U.S. and witnesses tampering.”

Todd Blanche and John Lauro, members of Trump’s legal team, met with the prosecution on this case, the report said.

Sources told NBC News that coming out of that meeting, the lawyers were told to expect an indictment.

However, in a Thursday post on Truth Social, the former president communicated some optimism regarding the situation, citing a morning meeting his lawyers had with the Department of Justice.

“My attorneys had a productive meeting with the DOJ this morning, explaining in detail that I did nothing wrong, was advised by many lawyers, and that an Indictment of me would only further destroy our Country,” he said.

“No indication of notice was given during the meeting,” Trump said.

“Do not trust the Fake News on anything!” he said.

In addition, Trump spokesman Steven Cheung said in a statement to NBC News that its report saying the former president’s lawyers were told to expect an indictment was “incorrect.”

