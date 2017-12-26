Donald Trump Gave the Presidential Coin a Makeover – And Critics Aren’t Loving It

President Donald Trump redesigned the Presidential Coin, and many people are not happy with it.

The presidential seal — the official symbol of the president of the United States used for any correspondence from the president — on the coin has been replaced by an eagle with his head facing right instead of left, and Trump’s signature is written below it.

“E pluribus unum,” the national motto, was also replaced with Trump’s campaign slogan “Make American Great Again,” according to The Washington Post.

A banner with Trump’s name on it has been added to the bottom of the coin, which is also thicker than previous president’s coins.

Other changes are not as obvious. For example, the 13 arrows that represented the original states are no longer present on the coin, and Trump’s name appears three times.

“For the commander in chief to give a political token with a campaign slogan on it to military officers would violate the important principle of separating the military from politics, as well as diminishing the tradition of the coin,” former Republican chairman of the Federal Election Commission Trevor Potter said.

Twitter users expressed their opinions of the coin when it was released.

Add "coin" to the list of concepts Trump doesn't understand. pic.twitter.com/GflV9G7IGJ — Schooley (@Rschooley) December 23, 2017

Trump deleting the US national motto from the challenge coin and replacing it with his trademarked campaign slogan is about the most Trump thing to happen in 2017. — Pé Resists (@4everNeverTrump) December 24, 2017

"And the national motto, 'E pluribus unum' – a Latin phrase that means 'Out of many, one' – is gone. Instead, both sides of the coin feature Trump's official campaign slogan, 'Make America Great Again'" https://t.co/D2foWL0Tja — Steve Benen (@stevebenen) December 22, 2017

One collector of federal challenge coins John Wertman told The Washington Post that “it’s definitely not a standard coin.”

“I’m assuming the gold appeals directly to Trump,” he said. “He has a certain way he projects himself.”

Presidential challenge coins have been given to service members in honor of special achievements and milestones for the past 20 years, according to The New York Times.

The Republican National Committee pays for the coins and they are traditionally distributed to donors at campaign events and to honor service members, Bizpac Review reported.

As collector’s items, presidential challenge coins are in high demand. The Washington Post reported that former President Barack Obama’s coins were being sold online last week for $999 each.

