The Western Journal

RSS Feed
Back
Back
News
Print

Donald Trump Gave the Presidential Coin a Makeover – And Critics Aren’t Loving It

By Erin Coates
December 26, 2017 at 3:48pm

Print

President Donald Trump redesigned the Presidential Coin, and many people are not happy with it.

The presidential seal — the official symbol of the president of the United States used for any correspondence from the president — on the coin has been replaced by an eagle with his head facing right instead of left, and Trump’s signature is written below it.

“E pluribus unum,” the national motto, was also replaced with Trump’s campaign slogan “Make American Great Again,” according to The Washington Post.

A banner with Trump’s name on it has been added to the bottom of the coin, which is also thicker than previous president’s coins.

Other changes are not as obvious. For example, the 13 arrows that represented the original states are no longer present on the coin, and Trump’s name appears three times.

TRENDING: Jeff Flake Calls Trump Rallies ‘Spasms Of A Dying Party,’ then James Woods Sets Him Straight

“For the commander in chief to give a political token with a campaign slogan on it to military officers would violate the important principle of separating the military from politics, as well as diminishing the tradition of the coin,” former Republican chairman of the Federal Election Commission Trevor Potter said.

Twitter users expressed their opinions of the coin when it was released.

One collector of federal challenge coins John Wertman told The Washington Post that “it’s definitely not a standard coin.”

“I’m assuming the gold appeals directly to Trump,” he said. “He has a certain way he projects himself.”

RELATED: Trump Thanks the Law Enforcement Protecting Him On Christmas by Reaching into His Own Wallet

Presidential challenge coins have been given to service members in honor of special achievements and milestones for the past 20 years, according to The New York Times.

The Republican National Committee pays for the coins and they are traditionally distributed to donors at campaign events and to honor service members, Bizpac Review reported.

As collector’s items, presidential challenge coins are in high demand. The Washington Post reported that former President Barack Obama’s coins were being sold online last week for $999 each.

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.

Print

Tags: Barack Obama, Campaign, Donald Trump, Military, politics, tweet

By: Erin Coates on December 26, 2017 at 3:48pm

Let us know what you think!

Popular Right Now

Erin Coates

Joe Scarborough, Nikki Haley

‘Mob Boss’ Nikki Haley Pushes MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough to His Breaking Point [Video]

Erin Coates

Rosie O'Donnell, Franklin Graham

‘Clean Up Your Mouth’: Franklin Graham Just Set Rosie O’Donnell Straight Once and for All

Michael Bastasch

Alaskan oil rig

With the Stroke of a Pen, Trump Claims Victory in the Decades-Long Battle Over Alaskan Oil

Erin Coates

Cast of The Sound of Music

‘Sound of Music’ Actress Dead on Christmas Eve, Tweet From ‘Gretl’ Tells Us All We Need to Know

Richard Larsen

John F. Kennedy and today's Democrats

What’s Happened to the US Democrat Party in the Last 50 Years?

Erin Coates

Report: The FBI Admits It Can’t Find Evidence that the Trump Campaign Colluded with Russia

Erin Coates

Barry Manilow, Donald Trump

Barry Manilow Suggests He May Run Against Trump in 2020, and He Already has a Campaign Slogan

Robert Donachie

The Kennedys and Sen. Elizabeth Warren

A Relative of JFK May Join Elizabeth Warren in Challenging Trump in 2020

Recently Posted