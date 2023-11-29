Donald Trump Gives Support to 2 Top Dems Facing 'Unconstitutional' Sexual Assault Lawsuits

Former President Donald Trump used the occasion of two lawsuits being filed against former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and New York City Mayor Eric Adams to vent about the suit filed against him by writer E. Jean Carroll and express support for the high-profile Democrats.

A New York City jury awarded Carroll $5 million in damages in May after she claimed she was raped by Trump in the 1990s. The jury found Trump liable for defamation and sexual assault, but not for rape. Trump has denied the allegations.

Carroll filed suit under the Adult Survivors Act, a New York law that gave people a chance to sue over alleged sexual assaults that were beyond the statute of limitations.

“I hope that Mayor Eric [Adams], Andrew Cuomo, and all of the others that got sued based on this ridiculous law where someone can be sued decades later, and with no proof, will fight it on being totally unfair and UNCONSTITUTIONAL,” Trump posted Tuesday on his Truth Social platform.

“I got sued, decades later (she has no idea when her made up event took place!), by a woman – I HAD NO IDEA WHO SHE WAS. It was a made up fairytale that was brought and funded by political operatives for purposes of Election Interference,” Trump wrote.



Trump’s post referenced lawsuits against Adams and Cuomo filed last week under the Adult Survivors Act, which expired Friday.

The lawsuit against Cuomo was brought by Brittany Commisso, a former aide, according to The New York Times.

Eleven women have claimed they were either sexually harassed or otherwise mistreated by Cuomo while he was in office. Cuomo has denied the claims, but resigned in August 2021 amid the allegations.

Commisso filed a criminal charge against Cuomo in 2021, but Albany County did not prosecute the case.

Commisso’s lawsuit claims Cuomo subjected her to “unwelcome sexual advances, sexualized comments about appearance and personal matters,” hugs, kisses, and groping.

She recently lashed out after Cuomo indicated he might seek public office again.

“It disgusts me that Andrew Cuomo is even considering running for public office,” Commisso said, adding that he had refused to “accept responsibility or even acknowledge his sexual harassment of me, aside from numerous other victims, while the governor of our state.”

Rita Glavin, a lawyer for Cuomo, said in a statement, “Ms. Commisso’s claims are provably false, which is why the Albany district attorney dismissed the case two years ago after a thorough investigation.

“Ms. Commisso’s transparent attempt at a cash grab will fail,” Glavin added. “We look forward to seeing her in court.”

Adams, meanwhile, is accused of sexually assaulting a woman during his time as a New York City police officer.

The woman, who worked for the city at the time of the alleged 1993 incident, is seeking $5 million, the New York Post reported.

Adams has denied the claim and said he doesn’t recall meeting his accuser.

