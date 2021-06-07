Here's How Donald Trump Could Impeach Joe Biden

Last week, former President Donald Trump described as “interesting” the idea of his running for a Florida seat in the U.S. House of Representatives in 2022.

Now, conservative booster Rogan O’Handley, better known as “D.C. Draino,” is putting forth an idea to take things a step further.

The scenario, which O’Handley freely admits is crazy, is to have Trump impeach President Joe Biden.

It goes something like this:

• Trump runs for the House of Representatives for Florida in ’22.

• A “red wave” brings the House under the control of Republicans.

• Trump is elected speaker of the House, replacing Nancy Pelosi.

• Boom, he then controls a branch of the federal government and can push to impeach Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

• As the speaker of the House, Trump would be next in line for the presidency.

Do you like the idea of Trump impeaching Biden? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. Yes: 96% (8142 Votes) No: 4% (337 Votes)

• According to the 22nd Amendment, he could still run for POTUS in ’24.

O’Handley is an interesting character. According to a biography The Federalist published, “He didn’t intend to become a conservative influencer, the kind of guy President Trump casually retweets, but that’s exactly what happened to Rogan O’Handley.”

“Yes, that’s his real name, although you might know him better by ‘DC Draino,’ an ex-practicing lawyer who now boasts 1.2 million followers on Instagram,” it said.

He graduated from the prestigious University of Chicago with plans to become an entertainment lawyer — “schmoozing among Hollywood elites and living the good life.”

“Then Trump got elected.”

“If you believed anything to the right of communism, you got shunned,” he said. “After 2016, if you vocally supported the GOP, President Trump, or even just conservative ideas, you lost friends, you lost job opportunities, you got unfollowed on social media.”

O’Handley decided to leave his cushy job and become a political activist. He opened up an Instagram account under the pseudonym D.C. Draino.

And that led to his post with a crazy idea — but one that actually might work.

Did you know that The Western Journal now publishes some content in Spanish as well as English, for international audiences? Click here to read this article on The Western Journal en Español!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.