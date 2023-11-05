Donald Trump Jr. Asked Courtroom Sketch Artist for Big Favor Before Taking the Stand

Amid the civil trial on allegations of fraud lodged against the Trump Organization by New York Attorney General Letitia James, Donald Trump Jr. had time for a joke.

On Thursday, as he was called to testify in the trial, he had a brief conversation with courtroom artist Jane Rosenberg.

“Make me look sexy,” she said her told her, according to Newsweek.

Donald Trump Jr. asks courtroom sketch artist to ‘Make me look sexy’ https://t.co/6vBhgXAf8T pic.twitter.com/cScajAvp9D — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) November 2, 2023

Rosenberg said Donald Trump Jr. cited a sketch circulating of Sam Bankman-Fried, the former cryptocurrency exchange czar who has been found guilty of fraud.

She said the son of former President Donald Trump said the sketch made Bankman-Fried look like a “superstar.”

“I said, ‘That’s fake,'” Rosenberg said, according to Reuters.

“It doesn’t look anything like him, doesn’t look anything like Sam Bankman-Fried … and there’s no one in the courtroom drawing that.”

The courtroom sketch artist in the Sam Bankman Fried trial might be the most generous person alive pic.twitter.com/8l7Nn0zCN2 — Tom Breen (@TJBreen) October 30, 2023

Rosenberg later said she thought the comment was intended as humor, according to USA Today.

“The day before he asked me to make him look handsome and when the photographers were escorted in to take pictures he commented that he should have worn makeup that day,” Rosenberg wrote in an email to the newspaper.

Rosenberg has been a courtroom sketch artist for more than 40 years, according to ABC.

In April, she described drawing the former president when Donald Trump was arraigned on charges of falsifying business records.

“My hands are just flying. My fingers were going faster than my brain, and then it was over,” she said.

“I tried to show what expression I saw; that’s what I tried to capture,” she said.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump appears in court for an arraignment on charges stemming from his indictment by a Manhattan grand jury following a probe into hush money paid, in New York City, U.S., April 4, 2023, in this courtroom sketch. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg pic.twitter.com/50sQTXcdhG — Idrees Ali (@idreesali114) April 4, 2023



She said the former president has “a great head to draw, his hair is a little like a hat, he’s got a lot of expression in that face — he’s fun to draw.”

