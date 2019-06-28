Donald Trump Jr. Blasts Biden and Sanders in Middle of Debate: ‘Who’s the Biggest Hypocrite?’

A day after the first 2020 Democratic candidates’ debate on MSNBC, Donald Trump Jr. slammed both Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden as hypocrites.

“Who’s the biggest hypocrite?” Don Jr. asked Thursday on Twitter.

“A socialist who makes millions through capitalism or a “government reformer” who’s never had a job outside of government?” he added.

Who’s the biggest hypocrite? A socialist who makes millions through capitalism or a “government reformer” who’s never had a job outside of government?Tough choice between Bernie and Biden on this one. #DemDebate2 #demdebate — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 28, 2019

TRENDING: Ocasio-Cortez Fuming After Pelosi Abruptly Accepts McConnell’s Border Bill

Sen. Bernie Sanders is a self-labeled “Democratic socialist” and has long been a vocal critic of capitalism. In an interview with The Nation, Sanders argued that “economic rights are human rights.”

“In the year 2019 in the wealthiest country in the history of the world, we have got to conclude that economic rights are human rights. And that’s what democratic socialism means to me,” he said.

However, Sanders has clearly enjoyed the benefits of capitalism, as he raked in more than a million dollars from the sale of his book.

When The New York Times confronted Sanders about his massive amount of wealth, he seemed to have inadvertently championed capitalism.

Do you think that all the Democratic candidates are hypocrites? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (25 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

“I wrote a best-selling book. If you write a best-selling book, you can be a millionaire, too,” he said.

For former Vice President Joe Biden, being a part of the government has always been a way of life.

Biden briefly worked four years as an attorney before jumping into politics in 1970, when he won his first election to the New Castle County Council.

Two years later, Biden defeated Republican incumbent J. Caleb Boggs and began his long career as a U.S. senator.

Biden would go on to win re-election time and again, serving 36 years in the Senate and eventually as vice president under Barack Obama.

RELATED: Republican Senator Who Subpoenaed Trump Jr. Explains, But Colleagues Don’t Like It

Additionally, Biden launched a presidential bid in June 1987 but quickly bowed out after word got out that he exaggerated his academic credentials.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.