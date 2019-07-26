Donald Trump Jr. Explains How a Rich Boy from New York Became a Conservative

The Western Journal is the official social media partner for Symposium at the Wall 2019.

While speaking Friday during an event at the U.S.-Mexico border called Symposium at the Wall, Donald Trump Jr. — the eldest son of President Donald Trump — told a story that won’t soon be forgotten.

As socialism and communism are increasingly in vogue among those on the left, the left’s political party, the Democrats, refuse to deny the evils of those ideologies.

The president’s son was lamenting college campuses, the left and the “mainstream media pushing the great virtues of socialism and effectively communism” when he told the audience in Sunland, New Mexico, about a poignant moment from his past.

The story was in response to a question Trump said he often hears: “People ask me, ‘Don, you’re a guy from a rich family from New York City. You’re supposed to be a Democrat?'”

In answering how a rich New Yorker can be anything other than a socialism-loving, communist-embracing, uber-left Democrat, Trump offered a powerful tale about his family history.

“My mother was one of those people who escaped communism,” he said, referring to Ivana Trump. “She got out of communist Czechoslovakia because she was a good athlete. She came over during the Olympics and never went back.

“When she got married to my father, only one of her parents was in the wedding picture — not because they weren’t able to travel, but because the communists wouldn’t let them both out of the country for fear they would lose them. So they would keep one. They let my grandfather come over so he could walk his daughter down the aisle but wouldn’t let her mother go to her own wedding.”

Trump told how his grandfather didn’t want him to take American freedoms lightly so he invited him back to his country.

“I spent six weeks every summer [in Czechoslovakia] from right at the age of 6 years old till [my grandfather] passed away, then I kept going back,” he said. “I’ve actually waited in the breadlines that people talk about. I’ve seen the oppression, what it did, the disincentive systems it had for putting in work for anyone that really wanted to do it. I actually got to experience that.”

After he talked about seeing firsthand the high cost of oppressive governmental regimes, Trump relayed the moment his grandmother saw what was happening in America.

“My grandmother who is alive, she’s 93 … she’ll sit there and she’ll watch CNN on TV with tears in her eyes,” he told the audience at the symposium. “This is someone who hid in the basement of her farmhouse for two years during the Nazi occupation, who lived under 40 years of communism and that occupation.

“She’s got tears in her eyes because she is worried about what she sees on TV. She says, ‘Don, you don’t understand. You never lived under it for real. You can’t allow this to happen.'”

As the Democrats race insanely toward the far left, the eyes of a woman who already has been to that destination fill with tears.

“This woman, who has been through a lot, [was] in tears because she fears for the future of her great-grandchildren because of what she experienced under communism, socialism and these other ridiculous policies that have failed over and over,” Trump said.

He talked about how his grandmother pleaded with him, “You can’t allow this to come here.”

“I never thought about it in those terms,” Trump said. He then rhetorically asked the audience why Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont or any other Democrat presidential candidate could not “find one person — one — from the former Soviet Union, find one person … that lived in the transition of Venezuela, a thriving country, to what it is today. Find one person in that system who will vouch for it.”

“Why is it that?” he asked. “That person doesn’t exist.”

Trump continued, “Why is it that these people who never lived under these systems, other than a vacation, a honeymoon in Moscow, why are those the only advocates? That, in and of itself, should tell you everything you need to know.”

