SECTIONS
Politics US News
Print

Donald Trump Jr. Explains How a Rich Boy from New York Became a Conservative

×
By Shaun Hair
Published July 26, 2019 at 4:14pm
Print

The Western Journal is the official social media partner for Symposium at the Wall 2019.

While speaking Friday during an event at the U.S.-Mexico border called Symposium at the Wall, Donald Trump Jr. — the eldest son of President Donald Trump — told a story that won’t soon be forgotten.

As socialism and communism are increasingly in vogue among those on the left, the left’s political party, the Democrats, refuse to deny the evils of those ideologies.

The president’s son was lamenting college campuses, the left and the “mainstream media pushing the great virtues of socialism and effectively communism” when he told the audience in Sunland, New Mexico, about a poignant moment from his past.

The story was in response to a question Trump said he often hears: “People ask me, ‘Don, you’re a guy from a rich family from New York City. You’re supposed to be a Democrat?'”

TRENDING: Progressive Activist Dumbfounded When Attack on ‘Nazi’ Backfires in Spectacular Fashion

In answering how a rich New Yorker can be anything other than a socialism-loving, communist-embracing, uber-left Democrat, Trump offered a powerful tale about his family history.

“My mother was one of those people who escaped communism,” he said, referring to Ivana Trump. “She got out of communist Czechoslovakia because she was a good athlete. She came over during the Olympics and never went back.

“When she got married to my father, only one of her parents was in the wedding picture — not because they weren’t able to travel, but because the communists wouldn’t let them both out of the country for fear they would lose them. So they would keep one. They let my grandfather come over so he could walk his daughter down the aisle but wouldn’t let her mother go to her own wedding.”

Trump told how his grandfather didn’t want him to take American freedoms lightly so he invited him back to his country.

“I spent six weeks every summer [in Czechoslovakia] from right at the age of 6 years old till [my grandfather] passed away, then I kept going back,” he said. “I’ve actually waited in the breadlines that people talk about. I’ve seen the oppression, what it did, the disincentive systems it had for putting in work for anyone that really wanted to do it. I actually got to experience that.”

After he talked about seeing firsthand the high cost of oppressive governmental regimes, Trump relayed the moment his grandmother saw what was happening in America.

“My grandmother who is alive, she’s 93 … she’ll sit there and she’ll watch CNN on TV with tears in her eyes,” he told the audience at the symposium. “This is someone who hid in the basement of her farmhouse for two years during the Nazi occupation, who lived under 40 years of communism and that occupation.

“She’s got tears in her eyes because she is worried about what she sees on TV. She says, ‘Don, you don’t understand. You never lived under it for real. You can’t allow this to happen.'”

RELATED: Texas Republican Uses Legal Precedent To Pin Down Mueller on ‘Unique’ Trump Investigation

As the Democrats race insanely toward the far left, the eyes of a woman who already has been to that destination fill with tears.

“This woman, who has been through a lot, [was] in tears because she fears for the future of her great-grandchildren because of what she experienced under communism, socialism and these other ridiculous policies that have failed over and over,” Trump said.

He talked about how his grandmother pleaded with him, “You can’t allow this to come here.”

“I never thought about it in those terms,” Trump said. He then rhetorically asked the audience why Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont or any other Democrat presidential candidate could not “find one person — one — from the former Soviet Union, find one person … that lived in the transition of Venezuela, a thriving country, to what it is today. Find one person in that system who will vouch for it.”

“Why is it that?” he asked. “That person doesn’t exist.”

Trump continued, “Why is it that these people who never lived under these systems, other than a vacation, a honeymoon in Moscow, why are those the only advocates? That, in and of itself, should tell you everything you need to know.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Shaun Hair
Executive Editor, The Western Journal
Shaun Hair is the Executive Editor of The Western Journal and the Vice President of Digital Content for Liftable Media. He manages the content and social media presence of one of the most viewed online news sites in the world.
Shaun Hair is the Executive Editor of The Western Journal and Vice President of Content at Liftable Media.

After graduating law school from the Cecil C. Humphries School of Law, Mr. Hair spent the last decade as an attorney practicing at the trial and appellate level in Arkansas and Tennessee. He represented clients in civil litigation, contractual disputes, criminal defense and domestic matters. He spent a significant amount of time representing indigent clients who could not afford private counsel in civil or criminal matters. A desire for justice and fairness was a driving force in Mr. Hair's philosophy of representation. Inspired by Christ’s role as an advocate on our behalf before God, he often represented clients who had no one else to fight on their behalf.

Mr. Hair has been a consultant for Republican political candidates and has crafted grassroots campaign strategies to help mobilize voters in staunchly Democrat regions of the Eastern United States.

In early 2015, he began writing for Conservative Tribune. After the site was acquired by Liftable Media, he shut down his law practice, moved to Arizona and transitioned into the position of site director. He then transitioned to vice president of content. In 2018, after Liftable Media folded all its brands into The Western Journal, he was named executive editor. His mission is to advance conservative principles and be a positive and truthful voice in the media.

He is married and has four children. He resides in Phoenix, Arizona.
Birthplace
South Carolina
Education
Homeschooled (and proud of it); B.A. Mississippi College; J.D. University Of Memphis
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Culture, Faith, Politics







Donald Trump Jr. Explains How a Rich Boy from New York Became a Conservative
Ted Cruz: Google’s Control Over People Is “Unprecedented”
How a Stranger Became a Son – My Adoption Story
Arizona GOP Files Third Complaint Alleging State Senator Violated Campaign Laws
These 31 Facts Show What’s Happening on the Border. You Decide If It’s a Crisis.
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×