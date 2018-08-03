Donald Trump Jr and Kimberly Guilfoyle Make Red Carpet Debut at Movie Premiere

Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle became “red carpet official” at the Washington D.C. movie premiere of Dinesh D’Souza’s new documentary “Death of a Nation: Plantation Politics and the Making of the Democratic Party.”

Trump Jr. and the former Fox News host have reportedly been an item since May, and the first son is working on finalizing his divorce, according to Yahoo Lifestyle.

Guilfoyle left Fox News on July 24 and began working as Vice Chairwoman for pro-Trump Super PAC America First, InStyle reported.

At the screening, Guilfoyle wore a white dress with a plunging neckline with lace across the bodice. She also carried an Alexander McQueen clutch.

The couple joined other notable conservatives on the red carpet, such as Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson and former Sheriff David A. Clarke Jr.

The night before the premiere, Guilfoyle posted a picture of the two of them with the caption, “Making America Great Again!”

Trump J.r conducted an interview with One America News Network at the premiere and told the television channel that the film aims to correct the false narratives that have been spread through academia.

“When you look at the movie, you’ll see that there is a very distinct and clear difference between what actually happened and what is being sold to our youth today,” he said, according to The Washington Post.

“You see the Nazi platform in the early 1930s … and you look at it, compared to the DNC platform of today, you’re saying, ‘Man, those things are awfully similar’ to a point where it’s actually scary … It’s the exact opposite of what you’ve been told.”

President Donald Trump pardoned D’Souza, who was convicted of violating campaign finance laws in 2014 and was sentenced to jail time, in late May. D’Souza and his defenders have argued that his conviction was a case of selective prosecution in retribution for an unflattering movie D’Souza made about former President Barack Obama.

After the pardon, D’Souza said Trump told him he wanted him to take an active role in America’s political struggles.

“He said he just wanted me to be out there to be a bigger voice than ever defending the principles that I believe in,” D’Souza said on Fox News at the time.

D’Souza told The Hollywood Reporter, “He said I was a great voice for America, then he says: ‘You were screwed,’ his word. He said, ‘These people went after you for a mere technicality. I’m going to set that right and clear your record so that you can be an even more visible voice for the country than you are now.’”

Now, D’Souza hopes his new film will help “educate the masses,” according to The Washington Post.

“The movie would appeal immensely to people who really want to know what’s going on and know nothing about it,” D’Souza told The Post. “I would love to reach the middle-of-the-road guy, the guy on the fence. But I also am realistic enough to recognize that it’s going to be predominantly Republicans and conservatives who come to the film.”

