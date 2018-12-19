Donald Trump Jr. Gives Ocasio-Cortez a Reality Check After She Complains About Terrible Reporting

Donald Trump Jr. responded on Wednesday to Democratic Rep.-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez after she criticized Washington news reports for not having enough reliable sources.

The New York Democratic socialist said a day earlier that “one disappointment about DC [sic] is the gossip that masquerades as ‘reporting.’”

Ocasio-Cortez was referring to an article published by Politico, which reported that she is seeking a primary challenge fellow New York Rep. Hakeem Jeffries in 2020.

“This story has: – Not a SINGLE named or verifiable source – Only ONE on-the-record comment, which is a denial,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted on Tuesday.

“My dad had a name for junk articles like this: ‘Birdcage lining.’”

TRENDING: Illegal Immigrants Facing Deportation Get One Last Trip Courtesy of ICE Air

One disappointment about DC is the gossip that masquerades as “reporting.” This story has:- Not a SINGLE named or verifiable source- Only ONE on-the-record comment, which is a denial. My dad had a name for junk articles like this:“Birdcage lining.”https://t.co/kIBMM2eiWb — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) December 18, 2018

Politico issued a statement standing by its story, according to Fox News.

Trump Jr., a frequent target of what has been criticized as “fake news,” responded to congresswoman-elect tweeting “welcome to our world.”

“You think that’s bad?” Trump continued. “Imagine what it’s like when they actually hate you.”

Welcome to our world… You think that’s bad? Imagine what it’s like when they actually hate you. https://t.co/YQ99UU5pHB — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) December 19, 2018

Major broadcast networks overwhelmingly air negative news coverage on Trump and his family.

Is Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in for a rude awakening when she is actually in office? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You’re logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

In October, a study conducted by the Media Research Center found that President Donald Trump received 92 percent negative coverage during the summer of 2018.

RELATED: Al Gore Inadvertently Exposes One Major Problem with Ocasio-Cortez’s Enviro Agenda

The data from that time period was consistent with MRC’s past reports.

This is not the first time that the duo have traded barbs.

In early December, there were multiple calls for an ethics investigation into Ocasio-Cortez after she threatened Trump Jr. with a subpoena for posing a meme that mocked her socialist policy prescriptions.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website. Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.