Donald Trump Jr. has shared a video on social media chronicling “Creepy Joe Biden’s Creepiest Hits.” The video features more than four minutes of footage of the Democratic nominee kissing and/or smelling the hair of girls or young women.

The montage features nearly a dozen examples of Biden getting “affectionate” with female relatives of politicians and/or supporters. The satirical website The Babylon Bee has poked fun at Biden’s reputation for him getting too close for comfort numerous times.

Headlines manufactured by The Babylon Bee on this topic include “Biden Cuts Hole In Mask So He Can Still Sniff People’s Hair,” “Biden Campaign Says He Is So Close To A VP Pick He Can Smell Her,” and “Biden: If You Don’t Let Me Sniff Your Hair, You Ain’t A Woman.”

Last year, a pro-Trump political action committee aired a much shorter video documenting Biden’s creepiness. The ad featured Nevada Democratic politician Lucy Flores detailing an uncomfortable exchange she had with the former vice president as images of Biden touching or sniffing the hair of other young women appeared on screen.

The beginning and end of the minute-long ad featured children watching the videos. A question appeared on screen asking, “Our children are watching. What example will we set for them?”

In fairness, Biden issued a statement explaining his behavior shortly after that ad was released, acknowledging that “Social norms are changing” and promising to be “more mindful about respecting personal space in the future.” Still, the videos of him failing to “respect personal space” will live forever.

Social norms are changing. I understand that, and I’ve heard what these women are saying. Politics to me has always been about making connections, but I will be more mindful about respecting personal space in the future. That’s my responsibility and I will meet it. pic.twitter.com/Ya2mf5ODts — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 3, 2019

Biden’s allies like to portray these encounters as demonstrations of friendliness and folksiness. However, by Biden’s own admission, he has demonstrated a desire to get too close for comfort on at least one occasion.

During a 2008 appearance on the campaign trail in Athens, Ohio, Biden talked about how he was “accosted by a cop” at Ohio University after entering a women’s dormitory. While he used the term “arrested” in the speech, “he later walked back his statements about being arrested,” as The Western Journal has reported.

While the women featured in the video montages of Biden have not accused the former vice president of doing anything inappropriate, Biden has faced one serious accusation from one of his former staffers, Tara Reade. She said her former boss groped, kissed and digitally penetrated her in 1993.

For his part, Biden has proclaimed his innocence and called on the National Archives to release his Senate records, believing those will prove his innocence. Biden is lucky that in the United States, everyone is entitled to the presumption of innocence.

Yet, the same people who give Biden the benefit of the doubt did not award the same treatment to President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court pick Brett Kavanaugh when he faced far less credible allegations from leftist professor Christine Blasey Ford.

This hypocrisy led former congressional candidate DeAnna Lorraine, a Republican, to opine in an op-ed that the #MeToo movement is a “fraudulent political weapon.”

The “Creepy Joe Biden’s Creepiest Hits” video is hardly the first compilation of Biden’s “greatest hits” to spread on social media. Earlier this year, Trump shared a montage of his Democratic rival’s numerous gaffes on Twitter.

If the Trump campaign is looking for a new ad to use against the Democratic nominee, perhaps it can put together something highlighting Biden’s horrendous political instincts.

Let’s not forget that Biden supported the NAFTA trade deal that hollowed out American manufacturing, and he opposed moving ahead with the raid that killed terrorist leader Osama bin Laden.

In the meantime, Americans should look at “Creepy Joe Biden’s Creepiest Hits.”

In addition to providing the American people with the imagery itself, it will enable voters to think twice about whether Biden has the ability to appear in public without making a fool out of himself.

