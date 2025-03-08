Donald Trump Jr. Responds to Report He Is Considering a Run for President in 2028

As a new report raised the possibility of Donald Trump Jr. running for president in 2028, President Donald Trump’s son responded with clarity.

The report in Mediaite cited a number of sources it did not name as saying that Donald Trump Jr. was likely to run, with some saying that for now, he was trying to soft-pedal his ambitions because of his friendship with Vice President J.D. Vance.

As source after source indicated that Donald Trump Jr. was biding his time, the man himself knocked down the house of cards with a statement as clear as it was profane.

“I accurately predicted that my buddy JD would be an instant power player in national GOP politics, so your theory is that I worked my a– off to help get him the VP nomination because I want to run for president in 2028?” his statement said.

Amid denigrations of the site, Donald Trump Jr. said he was glad to shoot down the rumor being peddled.

“I’m actually glad you’re printing this bulls–t though because at least now the rest of the press corps will see how sh—- your ‘sources’ are and how easily you’re played by them,” the statement said.

Tell it like it is @DonaldJTrumpJr. Good to see another Trump taking the press on to show everyone what (most of them) have become. — Sharon (@Lynnso2222) March 7, 2025

Donald Trump Jr. followed that up with a post on X mocking the site and its report.

“LOL A lot of fake stories have been written about me over the years, but this might be the most obviously fake one yet,” he wrote.

“Congrats to @dianafalzone & @Mediaite for embarrassing themselves,” he wrote.

“You guys got played and now all your friends in the press are mocking you behind your back,” he wrote.

Some posters took his side.

“It’s clear that the fake news machine is still hard at work, trying to tarnish your reputation with baseless stories,” The Scoop posted on X.

“Keep standing strong, Don Jr. – the truth always prevails, and your supporters know it. These fake stories only make you and your family stronger,” he wrote.

As noted by Newsweek, during a pre-Super Bowl interview, President Trump hedged on anointing Vance as his successor.

“No, but he’s very capable. I think you have a lot of very capable people,” Trump said when asked if he was pushing for Vance to run in 2028.

“So far, I think he’s doing a fantastic job. It’s too early, we’re just starting,” Trump said.

