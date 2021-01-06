Donald Trump Jr. urged reported pro-Trump demonstrators in Washington to be peaceful as the capital continues to descend into chaos on Wednesday.

While lawmakers inside the building initially worked early Wednesday to vote to certify the electors from the disputed 2020 election, protests outside raged. Videos on social media show clashes with police as some eventually stormed the building.

Congress was called into recess and Vice President Mike Pence was shuffled out by the Secret Service, according to reports. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has also reportedly been evacuated.

Videos posted online show clashes with police and even rioters roaming the halls of the building.

They are storming the main chamber My god…. https://t.co/NtIJ6MqwUR — Tim Pool (@Timcast) January 6, 2021

Protestors are surrounding the House chamber pic.twitter.com/EAI89aWUU2 — John Bresnahan (@bresreports) January 6, 2021

Donald Trump Jr. posted an appeal on Twitter amid the chaos to ask for peace.

Elijah Schaffer of TheBlaze had posted video of one clash between officers and demonstrators.

“BREAKING: Trump supporters have breached the Capitol building, tearing down 4 layers of security fencing and are attempting to occupy the building — fighting federal police who are overrun,” he tweeted. “This is the craziest thing I’ve ever seen in my life. Thousands, police can’t stop them.”

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive:

BREAKING: Trump supporters have breached the Capitol building, tearing down 4 layers of security fencing and are attempting to occupy the building — fighting federal police who are overrun This is the craziest thing I’ve ever seen in my life. Thousands, police can’t stop them pic.twitter.com/VVdTUwV5YN — ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) January 6, 2021

Trump Jr. shared the post with a comment.

“This is wrong and not who we are. Be peaceful and use your 1st Amendment rights, but don’t start acting like the other side. We have a country to save and this doesn’t help anyone,” the younger Trump wrote.

This is wrong and not who we are. Be peaceful and use your 1st Amendment rights, but don’t start acting like the other side. We have a country to save and this doesn’t help anyone. https://t.co/3oUAPxuwi9 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 6, 2021

Protesters converged on the Capitol Building after many of them attended a speech by President Donald Trump.

President Trump has also tweeted to ask for peace.

“Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement. They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful!” Trump tweeted.

Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement. They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021

I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021

Both the House and Senate are currently in recess and reportedly occupied by rioters. There was also reported gunfire inside the House chamber as the Capitol Building has been overrun.

They’re shooting into the chamber. pic.twitter.com/l9owW7BAVt — Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) January 6, 2021

BREAKING: I am inside Nancy Pelosi’s office with the thousands of revolutionaries who have stormed the building To put into perspective how quickly staff evacuated, emails are still on the screen along side a federal alert warning members of the current revolution pic.twitter.com/m24YjtWIXh — ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) January 6, 2021

ELECTORAL COLLEGE.🚨 Reports of *GUNFIRE* at the chambers. TEAR GAS has reportedly been deployed. Reinforcements are being brought in.There is a report of an *ARMED STANDOFF* at the House front. VP Pence has been *EVACUATED.* House and Senate menbers are now being *EVACUATED.* — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) January 6, 2021

This story is developing.

