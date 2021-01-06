Login
Donald Trump Jr. Sends Crucial Message to Supporters as Chaos Erupts at Capitol

By Kipp Jones
Published January 6, 2021 at 1:25pm
Donald Trump Jr. urged reported pro-Trump demonstrators in Washington to be peaceful as the capital continues to descend into chaos on Wednesday.

While lawmakers inside the building initially worked early Wednesday to vote to certify the electors from the disputed 2020 election, protests outside raged. Videos on social media show clashes with police as some eventually stormed the building.

Congress was called into recess and Vice President Mike Pence was shuffled out by the Secret Service, according to reports. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has also reportedly been evacuated.

Videos posted online show clashes with police and even rioters roaming the halls of the building.

Donald Trump Jr. posted an appeal on Twitter amid the chaos to ask for peace.

Elijah Schaffer of TheBlaze had posted video of one clash between officers and demonstrators.

“BREAKING: Trump supporters have breached the Capitol building, tearing down 4 layers of security fencing and are attempting to occupy the building — fighting federal police who are overrun,” he tweeted. “This is the craziest thing I’ve ever seen in my life. Thousands, police can’t stop them.”

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive:

Trump Jr. shared the post with a comment.

“This is wrong and not who we are. Be peaceful and use your 1st Amendment rights, but don’t start acting like the other side. We have a country to save and this doesn’t help anyone,” the younger Trump wrote.

Protesters converged on the Capitol Building after many of them attended a speech by President Donald Trump.

President Trump has also tweeted to ask for peace.

“Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement. They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful!” Trump tweeted.

Both the House and Senate are currently in recess and reportedly occupied by rioters. There was also reported gunfire inside the House chamber as the Capitol Building has been overrun.

This story is developing.

Kipp Jones
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has authored thousands of news articles throughout his career. He has also worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.
