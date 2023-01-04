Donald Trump Jr. Signs Massive 7-Figure Media Deal

Donald Trump Jr. will be hosting a podcast on the video-sharing platform Rumble.

Axios reported Tuesday that the son of former President Donald Trump had signed a “7-figure” multiyear agreement for the show, which would mean upward of $1 million, but gave no details.

The U.K.’s Daily Mail reported that depending on exactly what those seven figures are, the sum could make the 44-year-old one of the world’s highest-paid podcasters.

The podcast, titled “Triggered With Don Jr.,” will debut the week of Jan. 23, according to a Rumble news release.

The show will air two times a week for now on Rumble’s subscription platform, Locals. Trump will take questions after each episode, the release said.

“As a big believer in free speech and diversity of thought, I couldn’t be more thrilled to partner with a company that shares those values,” he said in a statement.

“While other Big Tech companies are focused on censoring dissent, Rumble is building a platform that welcomes it, which is why so many content creators – all over the political spectrum – are now joining them,” Trump said.

Rumble Chairman and CEO Chris Pavlovski said the podcast fits with where the company plans to continue its growth.

“Over the past several years, Rumble has focused on building a roster of diverse voices with big followings on our platform, and we have quickly grown into one of the premier video platforms,” he said.

“Signing Don Jr. to an exclusive video livestream and podcasting deal will help us continue that growth,” Pavlovski said. “Not only is Don a gigantic brand name, but he has an incredibly passionate fanbase that loves consuming his content. We believe he is a perfect fit for what we’re building here at Rumble.”

BREAKING NEWS: @DonaldJTrumpJr Launches New Show “Triggered With Don Jr.” as a Rumble Exclusivehttps://t.co/QYuJT1gWHz — Rumble – 🏴‍☠️ $RUM (@rumblevideo) January 3, 2023

The former president’s son said he is eager to join Rumble.

“What Chris and his team at Rumble have built is truly special and I’m excited for the opportunity to help them grow even more in the coming years,” Trump said.

According to Axios, Rumble reported in November that it had an average of 71 million global monthly active users, with 57 million of them in the United States and Canada.

Pavlovski said Rumble’s podcasts hope to be different from others that are available online.

“Due to the live nature of Don’s podcast and others like it on our platform, I view our podcasts as something that won’t just compete with other podcasting networks but will also compete with traditional linear television in the long-term,” he said.

Rumble also announced Tuesday that journalist Glenn Greenwald will be providing some content exclusively on Rumble. Podcaster Dave Rubin will also be providing content to Rumble, it announced.

