Parler Share
News

Donald Trump Jr. Signs Massive 7-Figure Media Deal

 By Jack Davis  January 4, 2023 at 8:48am
Parler Share

Donald Trump Jr. will be hosting a podcast on the video-sharing platform Rumble.

Axios reported Tuesday that the son of former President Donald Trump had signed a “7-figure” multiyear agreement for the show, which would mean upward of $1 million, but gave no details.

The U.K.’s Daily Mail reported that depending on exactly what those seven figures are, the sum could make the 44-year-old one of the world’s highest-paid podcasters.

The podcast, titled “Triggered With Don Jr.,” will debut the week of Jan. 23, according to a Rumble news release.

The show will air two times a week for now on Rumble’s subscription platform, Locals. Trump will take questions after each episode, the release said.

Trending:
Parents Reveal Stance on Death Penalty for Daughter's Alleged Killer: 'If You Want to Play God's Role ...'

“As a big believer in free speech and diversity of thought, I couldn’t be more thrilled to partner with a company that shares those values,” he said in a statement.

“While other Big Tech companies are focused on censoring dissent, Rumble is building a platform that welcomes it, which is why so many content creators – all over the political spectrum – are now joining them,” Trump said.

Rumble Chairman and CEO Chris Pavlovski said the podcast fits with where the company plans to continue its growth.

Will you listen to Donald Trump Jr.'s show?

“Over the past several years, Rumble has focused on building a roster of diverse voices with big followings on our platform, and we have quickly grown into one of the premier video platforms,” he said.

“Signing Don Jr. to an exclusive video livestream and podcasting deal will help us continue that growth,” Pavlovski said. “Not only is Don a gigantic brand name, but he has an incredibly passionate fanbase that loves consuming his content. We believe he is a perfect fit for what we’re building here at Rumble.”

The former president’s son said he is eager to join Rumble.

“What Chris and his team at Rumble have built is truly special and I’m excited for the opportunity to help them grow even more in the coming years,” Trump said.

Related:
Trump Reveals the Moment He Knew NY Attorney General Would Bring Case Against Him

According to Axios, Rumble reported in November that it had an average of 71 million global monthly active users, with 57 million of them in the United States and Canada.

Pavlovski said Rumble’s podcasts hope to be different from others that are available online.

“Due to the live nature of Don’s podcast and others like it on our platform, I view our podcasts as something that won’t just compete with other podcasting networks but will also compete with traditional linear television in the long-term,” he said.

Rumble also announced Tuesday that journalist Glenn Greenwald will be providing some content exclusively on Rumble. Podcaster Dave Rubin will also be providing content to Rumble, it announced.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Parler Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Ex-Soccer Star Who Refused to Follow Coach's Woke Orders Gets Major Award
The Left's Most Hated General Gets Reinstated on Twitter, Uses First Post to Thank Man Who Did It
Idaho Suspect's Sister Starred in Horror Film with Similarities to Moscow Murders - Director Shocked
Watch: This Looks Like a War - High Ranking Drug Lord Arrested in Successful Operation
Buffalo Bills Head Coach in First Public Comments Since Hamlin Collapse: 'Glory to God'
See more...

Conversation