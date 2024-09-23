Some may dismiss this as little more than a son’s frustration, but Donald Trump Jr. is spot-on with his critique of a “reckless” decision from President Joe Biden’s Department of Justice.

In a Monday report from the Daily Wire, Trump excoriated the DOJ’s decision to release a deranged letter from would-be presidential assassin, Ryan Wesley Routh.

On Sept. 15, Routh was apprehended after he was spotted laying in wait in golf course shrubbery for former President Donald Trump.

When fired upon, Routh fled the scene before local law enforcement ultimately took him into custody.

Routh faces a potential 20 years in prison on gun charges alone.

Given Routh’s well-documented, anti-Trump sentiments, most people could probably assume why the clearly disturbed man was trying to kill the former president.

And that’s probably where it should’ve been left: as assumptions.

But no, Biden’s DOJ apparently decided that it was actually a good idea to publish what amounts to a bounty letter from Routh.

After apologizing for failing in his endeavor, unsealed documents revealed that Routh’s letter also included a curious tidbit about offering $150,000 for anyone who was successful in assassinating Trump.

It’s all deeply disturbing stuff made all the more bewildering by the DOJ’s way of handling it — and Donald Trump Jr. is calling it out.

“For the life of me, I do not understand why the Kamala-Biden DOJ is publicly releasing a letter from Ryan Wesley Routh announcing a $150,000 bounty on my dad’s head,” Trump Jr. told the Daily Wire.

Trump’s son added: “They’re putting his life even more at risk with this reckless decision.”

Now, in total fairness to the DOJ, there is a close-to-zero chance that Routh actually has $150,000 in money just laying around to be claimed.

Of course, close-to-zero is still not zero, so there is certainly some culpability that falls at the feet of the DOJ.

But perhaps more to Trump Jr.’s point, why is the DOJ even releasing this to begin with?

It’s clear that Routh is a mentally disturbed man, and you’re really putting his drivel out there, like a flame for his fellow mentally disturbed moths? With or without $150,000 dangling there, “reckless” doesn’t even begin to describe this behavior.

And it’s not Trump Jr. is just being alarmist.

This DOJ decision would be dubious enough on its own, in a vacuum, but the fact that it came just months after a more deadly assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania, makes it stick out all the more.

That terrible incident saw Thomas Matthew Crooks fire several shots at Trump while he was giving a speech at some fairgrounds. Trump’s ear was struck, as were several rally goers, with one tragically dying.

