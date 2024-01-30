Donald Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

Former President Donald Trump deserves recognition. That means, of course, that he will not receive it.

And on this issue, the near-certain denial of formal recognition should not bother him in the least.

Fox News reported Tuesday that Republican Rep. Claudia Tenney of New York has nominated Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize.

Tenney cited the former president’s efforts to bring peace to the Middle East by brokering the 2020 Abraham Accords.

“Donald Trump was instrumental in facilitating the first new peace agreements in the Middle East in almost 30 years,” Tenney said in a statement according to Fox News.

“For decades, bureaucrats, foreign policy ‘professionals’, and international organizations insisted that additional Middle East peace agreements were impossible without a resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. President Trump proved that to be false.”

If the nomination alone does not explode liberals’ heads (it’s happened before), then Tenney’s swipe at the foreign-policy establishment should do the trick.

Indeed, one feels gleeful at the thought of self-important bureaucrats losing their minds. Tenney’s statement, however, made it clear that the former president really deserves the honor.

“The valiant efforts by President Trump in creating the Abraham Accords were unprecedented and continue to go unrecognized by the Nobel Peace Prize Committee, underscoring the need for his nomination today,” she wrote.

Furthermore, the moment demands it. After all, the startling contrast between the relative stability of the Trump years — with its defeat of the Islamic State group — and the global chaos under President Joe Biden assaults us on a daily basis.

“Now more than ever, when Joe Biden’s weak leadership on the international stage is threatening our country’s safety and security, we must recognize Trump for his strong leadership and his efforts to achieve world peace. I am honored to nominate former President Donald Trump today and am eager for him to receive the recognition he deserves,” Tenney wrote.

The former president has received past nominations for the award. But those nominations came from admiring political figures in Norway, Sweden and Australia.

On the social media platform X, news of Tuesday’s nomination called forth approval. But it also produced skepticism that justice would prevail.

For instance, a conservative account with more than 112K followers suggested (probably sarcastically) that the Nobel Committee would grant the award to the sitting, warmongering president.

“President Trump should win the Nobel Peace Prize — but they’ll probably give it to Joe Biden because the system is rigged,” Szypula tweeted.

Another account, with more than 2.3K followers, compared Trump to the Nobel Peace Prize’s most notorious recent winner:

“If Obama, who bombed just about every country in Middle East & Africa got one, then Trump, who started not a single war, should get one too, or does even Nobel Prize have Affirmative Action?”

Former President Barack Obama received the award in Oct. 2009 — nine months into his first term.

As the U.K. Independent noted in 2014, the so-called “peace President” proceeded to bomb seven countries in his first six years.

Meanwhile, as the London-based Bureau of Investigative Journalism has noted, Obama fell in love with the CIA’s drone program.

“There were ten times more air strikes in the covert war on terror during President Barack Obama’s presidency than under his predecessor, George W. Bush,” the BIJ wrote in a January 2017 piece.

Trump, on the other hand, has condemned endless wars.

In fact, according to former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, that condemnation alone earned Trump the enmity of the U.S. foreign-policy establishment.

On June 13, Carlson posted the third episode of his show on X, then known as “Twitter.” In that episode, he pointed to “the precise moment that permanent Washington decided to send Donald Trump to prison.”

According to Carlson, that moment occurred during a 2016 Republican presidential primary debate, when Trump accused the Bush administration and the foreign-policy establishment of lying about weapons of mass destruction in order to justify the 2003 invasion of Iraq.

The video is below. The relevant comments start about the 2:45 mark:

Meanwhile, Trump’s presidency included the Abraham Accords — the specific achievement for which Tenney made the nomination.

In the final year of the Trump presidency, four Arab governments signed the Abraham Accords Declaration. Brokered by Trump, the accords normalized relations between those governments and the government of Israel.

On Sept. 15, 2020, Israel signed bilateral agreements with the Kingdom of Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates.

The Republic of Sudan also signed the declaration. And a separate joint declaration between the U.S., Israel and the Kingdom of Morocco followed on Dec. 10, 2020.

Given the present state of the Middle East, Trump’s achievement appears all the more remarkable in hindsight.

Of course, he should receive formal recognition. But he will not.

And when he fails to receive that recognition, he should find comfort in the words of another great president.

“On my desk in the Oval Office, I have a little sign that says: ‘There is no limit to what a man can do or where he can go if he doesn’t mind who gets the credit,'” former President Ronald Reagan said in a 1988 speech.

So take heart, President Trump. The people who matter most — your supporters worldwide — know exactly what you have done for the cause of peace.

