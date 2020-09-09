Donald Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

President Donald Trump has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for his landmark efforts to bring peace to the Middle East through the ground-breaking agreement that established relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

The agreement, which is to be formalized at the White House on Tuesday, made the UAE only the third Arab country to recognize the existence of the state of Israel, according to the BBC. The new agreement will supersede a 1972 UAE law that boycotted Israel.

“For his merit, I think he has done more trying to create peace between nations than most other Peace Prize nominees,” said Christian Tybring-Gjedde, a member of the Norwegian Parliament who nominated the president, according to Fox News.

If Trump is awarded the Peace Prize, he will be the fifth American president to win the coveted honor. President Theodore Roosevelt won the prize in 1906; President Woodrow Wilson received the award in 1920; and President Jimmy Carter won it in 2002, long after he had left office. Former President Barack Obama was awarded the prize in 2009, only nine months after entering office.

News of the nomination stirred Twitter.

As I said the other day, President Trump deserves the Nobel Peace Prize. Now he’s finally been nominated.https://t.co/Rsk9PA2B70 — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) September 9, 2020

Congratulations Mr President! Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Norwegian official, citing Israel-UAE peace deal #MAGA ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ #AmericaFirsthttps://t.co/xrBsoU3gS8 — Lou Dobbs (@LouDobbs) September 9, 2020

Donald Trump has been nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize.For what he is doing in bringin peace between Israel and the Arab world and his efforts in the Korea,he deserves it And can Obama and Aung San suu Kyi return their own Nobel peace prize?They’re an embarrassment to the award — Kelvin Odanz (@MrOdanz) September 9, 2020

Now that Trump has been nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize… Countdown to the left accusing the people who nominated him of being “Russian Assets” and “Putin Puppets” in 3…2…1… — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) September 9, 2020

Tybring-Gjedde said Trump has been a peacemaker on the world stage.

“Indeed, Trump has broken a 39-year-old streak of American Presidents either starting a war or bringing the United States into an international armed conflict. The last president to avoid doing so was Peace Prize laureate Jimmy Carter,” he wrote in his letter of nomination.

Trump’s peace deal between Israel and the UAE could set the stage for progress between Israel and its neighbors, Tybring-Gjedde said.

“As it is expected other Middle Eastern countries will follow in the footsteps of the UAE, this agreement could be a game changer that will turn the Middle East into a region of cooperation and prosperity,” he wrote.

Tybring-Gjedde, who had nominated Trump in 2018 for his efforts to rein in North Korea, said Trump has also played a “key role in facilitating contact between conflicting parties and … creating new dynamics in other protracted conflicts, such as the Kashmir border dispute between India and Pakistan, and the conflict between North and South Korea, as well as dealing with the nuclear capabilities of North Korea.”

The Norwegian conservative said his nomination is based on the facts, not personalities or political philosophy.

“I’m not a big Trump supporter,” he said. “The committee should look at the facts and judge him on the facts — not on the way he behaves sometimes. The people who have received the Peace Prize in recent years have done much less than Donald Trump. For example, Barack Obama did nothing.”

Trump has reduced the U.S. commitment in Syria after U.S. forces helped to demolish the military capacity of the Islamic State. He has also said that troops will be leaving Afghanistan.

The president has said he never expects to win the honor.

“They gave it to Obama. He didn’t even know what he got it for. He was there for about 15 seconds and he got the Nobel Prize. He said, ‘Oh, what did I get it for?’” Trump said in 2019, according to the New York Post. “With me, I probably will never get it.”

The Nobel Prize website said 318 people have been nominated for the prize. The site does not list the names of nominees.

