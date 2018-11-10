SECTIONS
Donald Trump Pens Birthday Message on U.S. Marine Corps’ 243rd Birthday

By Chris Agee
at 10:58am
The U.S. Marine Corps celebrated its 243rd birthday on Saturday, prompting well-wishes from agencies and leaders across the nation and beyond.

At the top of the list was President Donald Trump, who acknowledged the anniversary of the “GREAT U.S. Marine Corps” on Twitter.

The president’s tweet was accompanied by an image of himself visiting cheering service members at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in California, along with another message commemorating the military branch’s birthday.

Vice President Mike Pence, whose son, Michael, is a Marine, also posted a tweet acknowledging the service’s birthday.

“As the proud father of a United States Marine, I’m honored to celebrate the @USMC on 243 years of defending our freedom and this Nation and helping to keep our families safe,” Pence tweeted. “Happy Birthday Marines – 243 years of being the first to fight. Semper Fi.”

The office of Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats also posted a commemorative tweet capturing an annual tradition on the Marines Corps’ birthday.

“DNI Coats, joined by Brigadier General Henry, Director of Intelligence, USMC, and the Marines of ODNI, take part in a traditional cake-cutting ceremony to celebrate the Marine Corps’ 243rd birthday,” the office tweeted. “Happy Birthday, @USMC!”

The Marine Corps posted a video earlier this month with a message to Marines from Gen. Robert Neller, commandant of the corps, ahead of the branch’s birthday.

“Think back to before you came into the Marine Corps,” Neller said. “At some point, you saw or met a Marine and you thought, ‘Will I have what it takes to be one of them?’ So you made the commitment. You accepted the challenge. And your first act of demonstrating faithfulness, you swore to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.”

“Happy 243rd birthday to the United States Marine Corps!” tweeted Army Chief of Staff Gen. Mark A. Milley. “From the Halls of Montezuma to the mountains of Afghanistan, the Army is proud to have fought alongside the few and the proud. Our Marines are exceptional warriors. #SemperFi.”

