Donald Trump Pens Powerful Message Celebrating Special Occasion Before Memorial Day

For all of the tough talk and machismo that President Donald Trump must practice as he battles the media and negotiates with world leaders, it’s become pretty clear that the president has one noticeable soft spot.

Chiefly, Trump has a remarkably caring heart when it comes to young children.

From his pro-life stances to his actions, Trump has proven that God’s most vulnerable children matter greatly to him.

That was no different Sunday when, just a day before the somber Memorial Day holiday, Trump issued an official presidential message urging Americans to take notice of National Missing Children’s Day.

“Every day, thousands of children are reported missing — a devastating reality that inflicts deep scars not only on them, but also on their loved ones, who do not know if or when they will embrace their children again,” Trump wrote.

He then turned some of his ire to the administration of former President Joe Biden: “Tragically, this crisis was worsened by the open border policies of the previous administration.”

“This National Missing Children’s Day, my Administration resolves to protect the most innocent among us — and to strike down every predator, trafficker, kidnapper, and abuser who targets our young people with the full force of the law,” Trump vowed.

The president then highlighted the sinister role that porous border policies can have in the trafficking of children.

“As President, I am successfully working to seal our southern border, defend the dignity of all human life, and end the vicious scourge of child sex trafficking,” he said.

“As we secure the border, deport criminal illegal aliens, and stop the trafficking and smuggling of children into our country, my Administration is doing everything in its power to recover our missing children, and reunite them with their loved ones,” Trump added. “Under my leadership, justice on our border, order in our communities, and peace in our families is being swiftly restored.

“As our Nation commemorates National Missing Children’s Day, we offer our love, prayers, and support to those families who are searching for a missing child.

“My Administration pledges to assist our law enforcement agencies in returning every missing child back to the comfort of their homes and families, where they belong.

“We will continue our work of building a future where every child is safe, valued, and empowered to lead a great American life of purpose, opportunity and fulfillment.”

For Trump, he’s not merely paying lip service.

One of the first notable actions he took as the 47th President of the United States was a vow to find and save 300,000 missing children.

“Some of these children are in forced labor, we already found some in forced labor,” immigration czar Tom Homan said shortly after Trump secured re-election. “Some are in forced sex trafficking. Some of them are with pedophiles.

“We need to save these children.”

