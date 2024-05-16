Donald Trump Reveals Plans for Barron's College Education Have Changed

Former President Donald Trump teased an update about his youngest son Barron’s post-high school plans during an event at Mar-a-Lago, according to a report.

The presumptive 2024 Republican Party nominee said that his 18-year-old son will attend college, although he does not yet know where.

Trump also indicated that Barron had plans for a number of schools but that those plans had recently changed.

During an event at the country’s 45th commander-in-chief’s home and resort that was held earlier this month but gained attention just this week, according to Newsweek, Trump was asked about his son’s plans for the fall.

“Right now, he’s doing a great job,” Trump reportedly said. “He has great marks. He’s going to be going to college soon.”

Trump added, “And we’re looking at some colleges that are different [than] they were two months ago.”

A clip of the comments was posted on X by a man named Ben Berry:

I asked Trump about future Emporer Barron Trump. Here’s what he has to say: https://t.co/WI0VFJGfu2 pic.twitter.com/mIO41FbF50 — Ben ₿erry.Remnant (@BenBrry) May 14, 2024

The former president added his son, who will graduate from high school on Friday from Palm Beach County’s Oxbridge Academy, had become “very popular.”

Trump will attend the ceremony during a break from his ongoing criminal trial in New York.

As the U.K.’s Daily Mail reported, Trump had hinted previously his six-foot-seven towering figure of a son could attend his alma mater – the University of Pennsylvania.

Barron was also said to have been considering New York University in Manhattan.

But as Newsweek noted, Las Vegas bookmakers have put out odds on which school the 18-year-old could ultimately end up enrolling in.

In September, Bovada put St. John’s University and the University of Miami as contenders amid speculation the young man might choose to play college basketball, although it is not clear if Barron has any interest in the sport.

But as the former president noted, his son has indeed become a topic of conversation in recent months.

After he turned 18 in March, videos of the high school senior impressed many with his style, size and his apparent interest in politics.

NEW: Donald Trump says his son Barron has become somewhat of a “political advisor” to him, gives him advice on what he should do. Barron Trump 2044? “He’s a little on the tall side. I will tell you, he’s a tall one, but he is a good-looking guy. And he’s really been a great… pic.twitter.com/kr28fvTr3p — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 10, 2024

🚨BARRON TRUMP’S VOICE🚨 FINALLY. Now I know what he sounds like. pic.twitter.com/qLK6bB6wyU — NO CAP 🙅‍♂️🧢 CARROT (@Pickuptruckdude) May 9, 2024

It was reported last week that Barron had been selected as a delegate to represent Florida at the upcoming Republican National Convention in July in Milwaukee, Politico reported.

But Melania Trump’s office issued a statement last week that noted he would politely decline the offer.

“While Barron is honored to have been chosen as a delegate by the Florida Republican Party, he regretfully declines to participate due to prior commitments,” the statement said.

