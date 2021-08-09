Donald Trump Running for President in 2024, Ex-Press Sec Says: 'He's In'

For months, supporters of Donald Trump have eagerly awaited word on whether the former president will throw his hat in the ring in 2024 among a sure-to-be-long line of Republican elites.

So far, we’ve heard a few hints that he just might, including word from his former chief of staff, Mark Meadows, in a Newsmax interview that Trump recently met with his “2024 Cabinet” to “judge the field he might face.”

The breadcrumbs the Trump team is dropping aren’t enough to keep us completely satisfied, but a former White House press secretary in the Trump administration just offered one that might tide us over for a while.

The Washington Examiner reported Friday that Sean Spicer had good news for Trump supporters.

“He’s in,” Spicer said during a preview interview of his upcoming book, “Radical Nation: Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’s Dangerous Plan for America.”

He said Trump is troubled about the Biden administration’s continual failures, especially concerning illegal immigration — an issue that helped propel Trump to victory in 2016.

Spicer said President Joe Biden’s shortcomings are a source of inspiration for Trump and have prompted him to look beyond the 2022 midterm elections, during which he plans to be a “kingmaker.”

It’s no secret: Biden’s failures not only reflect poorly on his administration but also invite voters to consider a plethora of “what-ifs” — prompting them to consider how differently things might be unfolding if the nation’s leadership were still in Trump’s hands.

But, even more, it’s important to consider just what Trump’s presence in the GOP primary field might mean for other top Republicans — including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, an emerging favorite among conservatives.

Trump established a strong base in 2016 and 2020, so any potential 2024 run would most likely reel these voters back in.

Not to mention the fact that he’s staying in the spotlight, more or less intentionally.

Spicer told the Examiner that Trump “has banked $102 million, lost weight, and has kept his approval ratings high.”

It sounds a lot like the former president is eager to remove the “former” from his title. We can’t say for sure, but it won’t be shocking if Trump announces he’s decided to take another swing at the presidency.

For some voters, the idea of a Trump 2024 run began days after the November election.

It’s just as pollster John McLaughlin said, according to the Examiner: “the more Biden fails, the better President Trump looks.”

Are we going to see a Trump renaissance in 2024? A “red wave” that washes Biden out of the White House?

It likely boils down to how well the GOP can frame the timeless debate question posed by Ronald Reagan during his campaign in 1980: “Are you better off today than you were four years ago?”

