I think it’s fair to say that President Joe Biden has already eclipsed former President Jimmy Carter as the worst U.S. president in modern history.

Biden has presided over America’s most crushing, consequential and, above all, preventable defeat in any of our lifetimes.

Moreover, as the dust begins to settle on the fiasco, the entire world has become cognizant of the lasting damage this stumbling, bumbling president has inflicted upon our once great nation.

In an interview with Breitbart News last week, former President Donald Trump said he’s received calls from foreign leaders who are horrified by Biden’s disastrous execution of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.

“They can’t believe it. Just like you can’t believe it. Just like any sane, rational person can’t believe it,” Trump said. “We were going to get out — but we were going to get out with dignity and with honor. We were going to get out with all of the people. And we were going to take all of the equipment.”

Breitbart asked Trump if he would prefer to run against Biden or Vice President Kamala Harris in 2024. Referring to Biden’s now obvious cognitive decline, Trump said “there’s something wrong” with him.

“Biden is not an old man, by the way, but there’s something wrong. But he is not an old man — he’s going to be 79; that is not old. … But something is wrong. Something is going wrong there. I don’t like to predict that far forward. It’s such a long time, and I don’t know — things are happening left and right.”

Although the Biden administration and the establishment media have tried hard to conceal the president’s diminishing mental acuity, it’s become too obvious to hide.

Biden’s approval numbers had begun to fall even before his misadventures in Afghanistan. The border crisis, inflation rates we hadn’t seen in decades, the spike in energy prices and his handling of the pandemic had already begun to take their toll.

It was his utter failure in Afghanistan, however, that put him in negative territory. His net disapproval rating currently sits at 4.1 percent, according to Real Clear Politics — 45.2 percent of Americans approve of his performance, while 49.3 percent disapprove.

Breitbart asked Trump about Biden’s slowness to take calls from foreign leaders following the fall of Kabul on Aug. 15. It reportedly took over 24 hours for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to finally reach him.

“I would imagine Biden was not in a mood to take phone calls at that point because he was getting hammered,” Trump replied.

Trump also had harsh words for former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, who fled the presidential palace amid the Taliban takeover, fearing a grisly death at the hands of the terrorists.

“I’ve always said Ghani was a crook and Ghani had total control over the U.S. Senate and, to a lesser extent, the House. That was his power. Once it became obvious we were leaving, I always said he would leave just prior to us, and I also said probably he’d take whatever he could take, and he took a lot of money. But Ghani was a total crook.”

Breitbart’s interview with Trump was conducted before explosive reports emerged about a July 23 phone call between Biden and Ghani.

According to a transcript and audio recording of the call, Biden urged Ghani — in what sounded dangerously like a quid pro quo — to convince the media that the Taliban was losing its fight for Afghanistan.

“There is a need, whether it is true or not, there is a need to project a different picture,” Biden allegedly told Ghani.

During the Breitbart interview, Trump also explained why he believes the Afghan army surrendered so quickly to the Taliban.

“The soldiers were among the highest-paid soldiers in the world. You know who paid them? The U.S. taxpayer,” Trump said.

“When [former Secretary of Defense James] Mattis used to come up to me and say, ‘Sir, they’re fighting for the country,’ I would say, ‘No they’re fighting for a paycheck.’ … These were highly paid people, and that’s why they were doing it. Once the payments were going to stop, once we were leaving, they basically were going to stop fighting.”

Trump was asked about Harris’ decision to go ahead with a previously planned trip to Vietnam and other countries in the region in light of the crisis that had just erupted in Afghanistan.

His response? “It’s not a great time. She probably wants to get away. Who can blame her?”

“If you go by the polls, she hasn’t been doing too good,” Trump added. “She certainly hasn’t been doing too good.”

VP Harris has lowest feeling thermometer of any first year VP going back to Gore in 1993 … with an unprecedented “very negative” rating on @NBCNews survey tracking. pic.twitter.com/Ii3AlR5EZ2 — Bill McInturff (@pollsterguy) August 25, 2021



“If they gave her the border, which supposedly they did, that’s a disaster. … The border is a disaster. The border is looking great now because compared to Afghanistan, the border is being well run. But it’s the worst border we’ve ever had, and I gave you the best.”

Asked to comment on the recent Supreme Court ruling forcing Biden to reinstate the Trump administration’s “Remain in Mexico” policy, Trump said it was “actually a favor to the Biden administration because it will make them look better.”

“It’s incredible. By us winning, it’s a favor to them because the news in the coming year won’t be as bad as it would have been otherwise.”

Trump has to be horrified by the reversal of nearly all of his administration’s policies and gains.

The phone calls he’s apparently received from foreign leaders are simply more evidence that the rest of the world is pretty horrified, too.

