Donald Trump to Do Sit-Down Interview with Reporter Referred to As 'Bimbo' and 'Lightweight'

Former President Donald Trump will appear on Megyn Kelly’s SiriusXM radio show next week, the host announced on Thursday.

The sit-down interview will be the first time the two have been paired since 2016, following a series of contentious exchanges between them.

Kelly announced the interview in a pair of posts on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Former President Donald Trump: The @MegynKellyShow Interview,” Kelly posted.

Kelly announced the interview will air live next Thursday.

Former President Donald Trump: The @MegynKellyShow Interview Thursday, September 14 pic.twitter.com/Gs9vepKvac — The Megyn Kelly Show (@MegynKellyShow) September 7, 2023

In another post on X, Kelly said, “For the first time in 7 years… @MegynKelly announces her interview with former President Donald Trump, next week on Thursday, September 14.

The interview will begin live at noon Eastern Time next Thursday, Kelly told her followers.

For the first time in 7 years… @MegynKelly announces her interview with former President Donald Trump, next week on Thursday, September 14. On The @MegynKellyShow on @SiriusXM ch. 111 #Triumph at NoonET, and all platforms after. Subscribe:https://t.co/YJPxz5Gu8d pic.twitter.com/kV1a5j9Dff — The Megyn Kelly Show (@MegynKellyShow) September 7, 2023

Trump and Kelly have a storied history that dates to August 2015 during the first Republican primary debate on Fox News.

During Kelly’s line of questioning, she prodded him about comments he had made during his time as a private citizen and as a television personality.

“You’ve called women you don’t like ‘fat pigs,’ ‘dogs,’ ‘slobs’ and ‘disgusting animals,'” Kelly said to Trump.

He responded in jest, “Only Rosie O’Donnell.”

Kelly fired back, “No it wasn’t. For the record, it was well beyond Rosie O’Donnell. Your Twitter account has several disparaging comments about women’s looks,” she continued.

Will you tune in to Megyn Kelly’s interview with Trump? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 60% (9 Votes) No: 40% (6 Votes)

The drama between Kelly, then a prime-time Fox News host, didn’t end there. On Twitter, Trump endorsed a comment that referred to Kelly as a “bimbo,” and he directly called her a “lightweight reporter.”

After Kelly invoked a retweet from Trump in which the word “bimbo” was used at a debate, Trump replied, “You’ve been called a lot worse.”

But Kelly said during her show in July that she considered that primary and her prior interactions with Trump as part of the past.

“You know, all that nonsense between us is under the bridge, and he could not have been more magnanimous,” Kelly said, The Hill reported.

“The thing about Trump is he commands the room. It’s not just because he’s former president now, because I knew before that. There’s just something about him — it’s like an aura that sort of takes over the room. There’s only one person you can look at.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.