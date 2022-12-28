Donald Trump Takes 'Old Crow' McConnell to the Wood Chipper Over Deal with 'The Marxist Democrats'

When former President Donald Trump uses his incredible and often hilarious ability to nickname you, there’s a good chance you’ve dropped the proverbial ball.

Just look at Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who recently felt the full wrath of Trump’s verbal judo.

In the wake of Congress passing the year-end, $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill, which was filled with disgustingly outrageous amounts of government pork, the former president took to his Truth Social platform to waylay the Senate GOP leader, branding him an “old crow” for helping “the Marxist Democrats” pass the bill.

Trump’s sharp words also came after McConnell’s NBC News interview last week, during which he made clear that he believes Trump hurts the Republican Party, going as far as claiming that Trump’s “political clout has diminished.”

“If the Old Crow waited just 10 days, the Republican Majority in the House could have made the ‘Ominous’ Bill MUCH, MUCH, MUCH BETTER. Just another win for the Democrats, Mitch, that wouldn’t have happened if ‘Trump’ were President!” Trump wrote on Truth Social Monday.

In a Truth Social post on Friday, Trump wrote, “The Omnibus Bill is an unmitigated disaster. Mitch McConnell pushed it through for the Democrats. So bad for our Country, so bad for the Republican Party!”

Notably, McConnell, who proudly used Trump’s powerful endorsements to remain a senator from Kentucky, still has a video montage posted on his “Team Mitch” official website that compiles all of the nice things Trump said about him in the past.

That made it especially rich when McConnell, during his NBC News interview, said, “We lost support that we needed among independents and moderate Republicans, primarily related to the view they had of us as a party — largely made by the former president — that we were sort of nasty and tended toward chaos.”

According to the New York Post, McConnell and other Republicans were blasted for helping Democrats push the pork-laden bill through with the trade of receiving a nearly 10% uptick in defense spending, to $858 billion.

In a separate Truth Social post, Trump blasted McConnell again, accusing him of being a puppet for Democratic leadership.

“The Marxist Democrats must have something really big on Mitch McConnell in order to get him and some of his friendly ‘Republican’ Senators to pass the horrendous ‘All Democrat, All the Way’ OMINOUS Bill,” Trump wrote.

He added, “It gives Border Security to other countries, but ZERO $’s to the U.S., it fully funds the corrupt ‘Justice’ Department, FBI (which RIGGED the Presidential Election!), and even the Trump Hating Special ‘Prosecutor.’ It is also a massive giveaway & capitulation to CHINA, making COCO CHOW so happy!”

“Coco Chow” was a reference to McConnell’s wife, who once worked as Trump’s Transportation secretary.

McConnell experienced backlash last week after saying that funding Ukraine’s war with Russia is America’s top priority.

McConnell: “Providing assistance for Ukrainians to defeat the Russians is the number one priority for the United States right now according to most Republicans. That’s how we see the challenges confronting the country at the moment.” pic.twitter.com/NPmzWRzoz1 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 20, 2022

Donald Trump Jr. weighed in on McConnell’s ridiculous comment, tweeting, “Mitch McConnell actually said yesterday that most Republicans #1 priority is … Ukraine. I have yet to meet a single Republican that thinks that, but I guess the disconnect between actual republicans and DC swamp rats shouldn’t surprise anyone.”

Mitch McConnell actually said yesterday that most Republicans #1 priority is … Ukraine. I have yet to meet a single Republican that thinks that, but I guess the disconnect between actual republicans and DC swamp rats shouldn’t surprise anyone. — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) December 21, 2022

Clearly, it doesn’t look as though Trump and McConnell will be sitting down for dinner anytime soon, but the former president is right — “old crow” Republicans like McConnell have to go. It’s time for fresh Republican blood to lead the GOP in the upper chamber.

Only then will the establishment Republican status quo begin to shift in the right direction.

