Donald Trump Wants Supporters to Help Him End 2017 by Awarding a ‘King of Fake News’ Trophy

By Erin Coates
December 28, 2017 at 3:24pm

President Donald Trump’s fundraising committee is following through with the president’s suggestion of having a contest to award the Fake News trophy of 2017.

The Trump Make America Great Again Committee sent an email to supporters asking for help in rating the “most Fake News stories of 2017,” per Trump’s tweeted suggestion last month.

When the suggestion was first made, Rasmussen Reports conducted a national telephone and online survey, and found 40 percent of all voters think Fox News should get the Fake News Trophy. CNN came in second place with 25 percent of voters.

Trump’s fundraising committee decided to be more specific and give fake news story options rather than have supporters choose one fake news network.

The email states, “At President Trump’s request, we are holding a contest to name the 2017 KING of Fake News. And we want to hear from you,” according to the Washington Examiner.

The email then links to a poll titled “Crown the King of Fake News.”

“Please rate the most Fake News stories of 2017 to help us crown the 2017 KING of Fake News Trophy winner,” the top of the poll reads.

There are three news story options to vote on, and supporters are encouraged to label each “fake news,” “faker news” or “fakest news.”

The first is ABC News’ story that claimed Trump told former national security adviser Michael Flynn to contact Russia before the election. ABC later corrected the story, clarifying that their source said Trump had asked Flynn “to find ways to repair relations with Russia and other hot spots.”

The next choice is CNN’s story that falsely claimed Donald Trump Jr. had received early access to WikiLeaks documents. The story was later corrected, noting that the date Trump Jr. received the email was misreported.

And the final story choice is Time Magazine’s report that Trump had a bust of Martin Luther King Jr. removed from the Oval Office. Reporter Zeke Miller tweeted his apology “to his colleagues” over the mistake.

Poll takers also have the option to fill in the blank with any other news story they think should be crowned as the 2017 KING of Fake News.

“Americans are sick and tired of being lied to, insulted, and treated with outright condescension,” the email read, according to the Washington Examiner. “That’s why President Trump is crowning the 2017 King of Fake News before the end of the year. There’s no point in pretending that some journalists are anything more than peddlers of falsehoods and liberal propaganda.”

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.

Recently Posted