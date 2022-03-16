Donaldson: They 'Murder Us and Sell Our Body Parts' - My Time at the Ukraine Border

Standing outside the train station right at the border of Poland and Ukraine, our leadership team decided to gather for prayer.

As we united to pray, I heard a panicked scream, so loud that it emanated through the stream of Ukrainian refugees rushing past us. Quickly slipping through the stampede, I discovered a woman crying out in desperation — an anguish I have rarely witnessed in my travels to disaster areas and slums around the globe.

Fearing our interpreter’s response, I asked him, “What is she saying?”

His choked-up reply should break even the most calloused of hearts: “She is saying, ‘Where’s my child? Where’s my daughter?’” He explained, “While there is so much good happening here, there is also much darkness that this war has unleashed. Human traffickers are everywhere on the Ukrainian borders stealing young women.” (You can help provide food, shelter, and the truth of the Gospel to fleeing Ukrainians through CityServe International.)

For young women, this train station has become a haunted house. Just this week, we learned police had arrested 50 suspected traffickers.

I witnessed the Polish police respond to the screaming mother’s pleas for help. However, their body language was loud and clear — any attempt to find her daughter would be futile.

As I write, my keypad is splattered with teardrops. I clearly remember the terror on that mother’s face.

Prior to writing this story, I questioned whether I should share what I had witnessed. I wondered, “What good will it do if it will only make people sad and fearful?”

Yet this story underscores in the most graphic way the importance of supporting local churches along the Ukrainian border.

It is imperative to realize that at this moment, when most Ukrainians are fleeing for their lives, the local church may be their only refuge from war and evil predators.

One young woman shared with us that evildoers are using social media to lure Ukrainians into their homes in order to “murder us and sell our body parts.” No one should have to face this kind of fear while fleeing for her life.

We invite you to join CityServe and help equip local churches in Ukraine, Poland and Romania to expand their capacity, rescue and care for Ukrainian refugees by providing them with the funds and much-needed supplies to keep refugees safe.

Together as Americans, we can empower local churches in Europe to respond to this crisis and, most importantly, to preach the Good News to the stranger, poor, afflicted and lost.

To help empower local churches in Europe, please consider giving.

“I have told you these things, so that in me you may have peace. In this world you will have trouble. But take heart! I have overcome the world.” John 16:33

The views expressed in this opinion article are those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website. If you are interested in contributing an Op-Ed to The Western Journal, you can learn about our submission guidelines and process here.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.