'I'm Done': Fauci's Final 15 Minutes of Fame Ruined by KJP Flipping Out on Reporter

 By Michael Austin  November 23, 2022 at 6:31am
Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, made his way back to the White House for a news briefing on Tuesday.

His return didn’t go quite as smoothly as White House officials were likely hoping it would, thanks to one adamant reporter.

According to Fox News, that reporter was Diana Glebova, the Daily Caller’s White House correspondent, whose questions prompted a scolding from White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

Glebova attempted to ask Fauci about the origins of COVID before Jean-Pierre shut the line of inquiry down.



“We have a process here. I’m not calling out on people who yell. And you’re being … disrespectful to your colleagues, and you’re being disrespectful to our guest,” Jean-Pierre said.

“I will not call on you if you yell, and also you’re taking time off the clock because Dr. Fauci has to leave in a couple of minutes.”

Another reporter, Simon Ateba of Today News Africa, came to the defense of his fellow reporter.

As he spoke out, a bit of chaos ensued in the briefing room as numerous voices began to talk over one another.

“You need to call people across the room. She has a valid question. She’s asked about the origin of COVID,” Ateba said.

Jean-Pierre again doubled down.

“It is not your turn. It is not your turn,” Jean-Pierre said.

“I hear the question. I hear your question, but we’re not doing this the way you want it. This is disrespectful.”

“Simon, I’m done. Simon, I’m done. I’m done with you right now. … You’re taking time away from your colleagues.”

Following the chaos, Fauci moved on to another question about U.S. citizens not taking their boosters.

Fauci was adamant that, while boosters are important, the people most at risk are the unvaccinated among the population.

“The real danger is in the people who have not been vaccinated,” Fauci said.

“If we’re going to see a problem this winter, it’s going to be among these people.”

Fauci most recently made headlines this past summer when outlets reported that he announced his impending retirement. He will retire by the end of December.

Conversation