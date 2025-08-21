'Well Done Good and Faithful Servant': Focus on the Family Founder James Dobson Dies at Age 89

Christian psychologist Dr. James Dobson, the founder of Focus on the Family, died Thursday at the age of 89.

The Dr. James Dobson Family Institute posted on social media: “Today, we share the news of the passing of our beloved founder, Dr. James C. Dobson. He went home to be with the Lord peacefully, following a brief illness. Dr. Dobson’s unwavering faith and tireless devotion to the family shaped generations.”

Fox News reported that Dobson “became a force in the 1980s for pushing conservative Christian ideals in American politics alongside fundamentalist giants like Jerry Falwell and Pat Robertson.”

“Dr. Dobson was a pioneer — a man of deep conviction whose voice shaped the way generations view faith, family, and culture,” said Gary Bauer, senior vice president of public policy at the JDFI.

“His bold leadership, integrity, and compassion helped equip countless families to thrive in a world of shifting values. He was a mentor, a counselor, and a steady voice of truth in turbulent times.”

Dobson — born in Shreveport, Louisiana, in 1936 — founded Focus on the Family in Arcadia, California in 1977. It would go on to become one of the most influential Christian ministries in the country, fueled by Dobson’s weekday radio broadcasts addressing matters of family life, as well as public policy.

Focus on the Family relocated in 1991 to Colorado Springs, Colorado, which had become a hub of Christian ministries in the country by that time.

At its peak under Dobson’s leadership, the Focus on the Family daily radio program was carried on more than 4,000 stations across North America. The broadcasts were also translated into 27 languages and distributed in over 160 countries, making it one of the most widely heard faith-based radio shows in the world, the JDFI said in a news release.

Dobson left Focus on the Family in 2010 and launched the JDFI and a new program called “Family Talk.” The New York Times reported at the time that the move, when Dobson was 73, gave him greater leeway to wade into political issues, from which Focus on the Family’s corporate leadership wanted less involvement.

CBN News reported in 2017 that the breakup had been due to what Dobson called “significant philosophical differences” with his successor.

The JDFI noted that Dobson authored 70 books, including “The New Dare to Discipline,” “The New Strong-Willed Child,” “Bringing Up Boys,” “Bringing Up Girls,” and “When God Doesn’t Make Sense.”

Dobson served on various presidential commissions during his career, with appointments by Presidents Ronald Reagan and George H. W. Bush. “He was instrumental in shaping national conversations around pornography, gambling, teen pregnancy prevention, and the sanctity of human life, and he served on President Donald Trump’s Evangelical Executive Advisory Board,” the JDFI said.

Jim Pfaff, president of the Conservative Caucus, responded to Dobson’s death on social media, writing, “It is with great sadness I heard of Dr. Dobson’s passing today. I had the honor of working for him at Focus on the Family. This was a great man who not only helped millions of families but faithfully spread the Gospel of Jesus Christ. Well done good and faithful servant.”

Bestselling author and radio host Eric Metaxas wrote, “It has been one of the great honors of my life to know Dr. James Dobson. What a hero! He was not afraid to bring his faith into the public sphere for God’s purposes. He has finished the race — to God’s glory! Hallelujah! May we all follow in his footsteps. Praise the LORD!”

And conservative influencer Megan Basham recounted, “So many car rides growing up featured the teaching of James Dobson. He encouraged a generation of parents to apply the wisdom of scripture, not the world, to childrearing. He taught us that it is worth fighting for the true, the good, and the beautiful in the public square.”

Dobson is survived by his wife of 64 years, Shirley, and their children, Danae and Ryan, as well as two grandchildren.

