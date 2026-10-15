'We're Done': Zelenskyy Publicly Defies Trump with New Strikes, Then Insults Him

Burning bridges and Russian oil refineries alike, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a new interview that he will no longer accept President Donald Trump’s demand that Ukraine refrain from attacking Russia’s energy sector.

On Saturday, Trump vented his anger at Ukraine’s leader for attacking Russian refineries, as well as for his criticism of a deal between the U.S. and Russia to allow Russia to sell diesel fuel.

“I suggest they get a new leader,” Trump said.

.@POTUS: We told Zelensky, ‘You can do whatever you want to Russia, but don’t hit the refineries because that’s a world problem.’ And what does he do? He goes and hits the diesel fuel. He better damn well stop. https://t.co/CdRlMcPlKr — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 10, 2026

Trump then declared that both Russia and Ukraine agreed not to attack each other’s energy infrastructure, according to NBC News. Zelenskyy has insisted Russia did not abide by the agreement.

That led to a declaration in a Financial Times interview that enough was enough.

Zelenskyy was quoted as saying that “the block” on attacking refineries “is out.” He added, “We’re done.”

NBC News reported that hours after the interview, a Russian refinery was ablaze.

During the interview, Zelenskyy was asked about Trump’s relationship with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

“I think President Trump is such a man that he’s — he speaks about it, I mean openly and loudly, that he loves such people and he respects such people,” Zelenskyy said in a clip of the Financial Times interview posted on X.

He said he was not comparing Trump, Putin, and tech guru Elon Musk, but said, “I think they are in, how do you say it, one restaurant.”

In a defiant interview with the FT, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Donald Trump had an instinctive affinity for autocrats and the super-wealthy. The Ukrainian president explained his views on the relationship between the US and Russian heads of state https://t.co/LydswPxdYG https://t.co/j6ByjyImYz — Financial Times (@FT) October 15, 2026

As noted by NBC News, Zelenskyy’s comments came as Ukraine was temporarily unable to access Starshield — the military adaptation of SpaceX’s Starlink.

Zelenskyy noted that Russia launched a massive drone attack on Ukraine Wednesday “and this comes precisely at a time when the speed of our defensive capabilities is being artificially restricted,” referring to Starlink.

Do you believe Trump's criticism of Zelenskyy was justified? Yes, he has a point No, it's unfounded It's complicated I don't care about their feud Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes, he has a point 75% (809 votes) No, it's unfounded 9% (100 votes) It's complicated 11% (118 votes) I don't care about their feud 5% (50 votes)

In his Financial Times interview, Zelenskyy said Ukrainian officials were told that “if you will not stop” the energy strikes, “we will block intelligence.”

In a separate interview, he was asked if he believed the loss of satellite information was deliberate and whether he felt betrayed by Trump, according to The Guardian.

“Really, yes… but it’s a little bit more complicated ⁠than just my emotions or my feelings,” he said. “It’s a pity that we are losing, we are losing a strong partner.”

“I am sure they knew what they did, absolutely. Because it was 1 a.m. at night, Starlink was blocked by SpaceX and the United States,” Zelenskyy said. “This decision will bring a lot of human losses… of course, people will die.”

Musk said later that “Starshield systems are owned and controlled by the US government.”

“Any limits on speed or usage are decided by the US military and ultimately POTUS,” he added.

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