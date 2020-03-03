Donna Brazile Snaps and Tells RNC Chair To 'Go to Hell!' -- GOP Response Is Pure Class

Super Tuesday isn’t even over yet, and Democrats are getting unhinged.

Veteran Dem strategist and former Democratic National Committee Chairwoman Donna Brazile erupted Tuesday in front of millions of Fox News viewers after being confronted with the accusation that the Democratic nomination process was “rigged” against Bernie Sanders.

After the 2016 contest, when the Democratic establishment threw its weight solidly behind Hillary Clinton to deny Sanders the nomination, the statement was hardly controversial.

But Fox viewers would never have known that from Brazile’s reaction.

“Go to hell!” isn’t a staple comment on daytime political talk shows, but the unhinged Brazile not only used it once, she repeated it when “America’s Newsroom” host Ed Henry tried to calm things down.

Check it out here:

The former chair of the DNC Donna Brazile just told @GOPChairwoman

to “Go to hell!” THE LEFT IS COMPLETELY UNHINGED. Donna Brazile’s comments are completely DISGUSTING. pic.twitter.com/k6BlChnQ3l — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) March 3, 2020

What set Brazile off was a statement by Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel observing what literally anyone following politics today already knows: The Democrats are desperate to stop Sanders, the democratic socialist from Vermont, from being the party’s standard-bearer in November.

Discussing the status of the Democratic nomination race and the possibility of a “brokered” Democratic convention, where none of the contenders arrives in Milwaukee in July with the majority of delegates required for the nomination, McDaniel said the Democratic establishment would make sure Sanders did not get the honor.

“It does depend on how big the lead that Sanders takes out of California is, if he picked up a huge proportion of delegates, but I don’t see anybody getting out [of the race] soon,” she said. “And it’s leaning towards potentially a brokered convention, which will be rigged against Bernie if those superdelegates have their way on that second vote.”

None of what McDaniel said would be controversial to an honest observer. But Brazile is a Democrat, which means honesty isn’t in the equation.

Asked to comment on McDaniel’s statements, Brazile intended to sound “outraged,” no doubt. Instead, she just sounded unhinged.

“Stay the hell out of our race,” Brazile said. “I get sick and tired … of listening to Republicans tell me and the Democrats about our process. First of all, they don’t have a process. They are canceling primaries. They have winner-take-all. They don’t have the kind of democracy that we see on the Democratic side.

“And for people to use Russian talking points to sow division among Americans — that is stupid,” she said.

“So Ronna, go to hell! This is not about–”

Henry cut her off there with a “whoa,” but it’s worth pausing to consider what Brazile said.

First of all, unlike the once- and still-crowded Democratic field, President Donald Trump faces no serious opposition for the Republican nomination. Polls show that — Sen. Mitt Romney’s impeachment histrionics notwithstanding — the party is united in support of the Trump presidency.

The “canceling primaries” charge is a dead parrot, and even Brazile knows it.

Second, if Democrats call their rigged nomination process democracy, it’s probably a good thing for the Republic that only one of the major parties engages in shenanigans like that.

Brazile soon got rolling again with her unhinged oration.

“No, go to hell,” she repeated, addressing McDaniel by apostrophe. “I’m tired of it, Ed.

“We’re not trying to prevent anyone from becoming the nominee. If you have the delegates and win, you will win. This notion that somehow or another Democrats are out there trying to put hurdles or roadblocks before one candidate, that’s stupid. I know what’s going on. They’re scared of Democrats coming together to defeat Donald Trump.”

There’s a barnyard euphemism out there for statements like that.

Simply put, everyone knows the Democratic establishment doesn’t want Sanders as the nominee — and that “everyone” very much includes Sanders and his supporters.

And Republicans, from the White House on down to individual registered voters, should know that this election is going to be a hard-fought battle, where every vote and dollar counts.

But to say Trump supporters are “scared” of Democrats is overstating things considerably.

The opposition party right now is so badly fractured that it will be a while before Republicans are going to be worried.

In fact, McDaniel’s response to Brazile’s outburst put things perfectly:

It’s ok, @donnabrazile. I’d be having a bad day too if my party was still hopelessly divided. Talk of a brokered convention and the DNC trying to stop Bernie obviously hit a little close to home. — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) March 3, 2020

“It’s ok,

“I’d be having a bad day too if my party was still hopelessly divided,” she wrote. “Talk of a brokered convention and the DNC trying to stop Bernie obviously hit a little close to home.”

On Super Tuesday, with voters in 14 states and American Samoa deciding on the Democratic nomination for 2020, and the very real possibility that Sanders could cement his lead as the nomination race front-runner, Democrats are likely dreading the idea of both a Sanders nomination and a brokered convention.

And as Brazile’s outburst shows, they’re getting unhinged.

