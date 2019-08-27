Donna Brazile, a Fox News contributor with a checkered past, urged President Donald Trump to “repent” and “seek forgiveness” after he unleashed a pair of scorching tweets Sunday.

Although the first of Trump’s tweets targeted Fox, his second was a direct attack on Brazile and the scandal that devastated her career.

The controversy began when a Wikileaks email dump revealed Brazile, at the time a CNN contributor and vice chair of the Democratic National Committee, had sent insider information about a crucial debate to Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign in 2016.

Brazile initially denied the leaks, claiming she was being “persecuted,” but eventually took responsibility for the emails.

She lost her job at the news network after the damning Wikileaks dump.

TRENDING: Donna Brazile Tells Trump To 'Seek Forgiveness' After POTUS Levels Her with Brutal Tweets

Trump, like many across America, was not happy with Fox News’ decision to hire Brazile in 2019.

Rasmussen at 50%. @MediaBuzzFNC & @FoxNews are only getting worse! Now @donnabrazile & others on Fox. Not what it used to be! https://t.co/Uo51Yn5PTX — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 25, 2019

So @donnabrazile gives Crooked Hillary the Questions, and now she’s on @FoxNews! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 25, 2019

Brazile’s response to the tweets was mild.

The Fox contributor urged the president to “repent” and “seek forgiveness & strive for excellence.”

Mr President, you represent over 320 million ppl. Focus on your job! Try to bring out the best in others and repent when you make mistakes. Seek forgiveness & strive for excellence. I am rejoicing today here in New Orleans celebrating #KathleenBlanco’s life and legacy. #BeBest https://t.co/MigL765WtJ — Donna Brazile (@donnabrazile) August 25, 2019

Brazile hasn’t always been so courteous to Fox News fans.

RELATED: Former DNC Head Donna Brazile: Trump 'Had Nothing to Do' with Mass Shootings

Should Fox News fire Donna Brazile? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You’re logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 94% (4333 Votes) 6% (273 Votes)

Fox immediately caught flak for its choice to hire Brazile, and one of the contributor’s first statements after being taken on by the network proved just how bad that decision was.

Brazile insulted Fox viewers’ intelligence almost immediately after being hired and called the network a “safe space” for those who disagreed with Democrats.

If the network wants to reverse what Trump and many other Americans regard as its decline, it may need to start taking a hard look at Brazile and others.

Until then, Fox may find itself, in the president’s words, only getting worse.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.