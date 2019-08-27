SECTIONS
Donna Brazile Tells Trump To 'Seek Forgiveness' After POTUS Levels Her with Brutal Tweets

By Jared Harris
Published August 27, 2019 at 12:19pm
Donna Brazile, a Fox News contributor with a checkered past, urged President Donald Trump to “repent” and “seek forgiveness” after he unleashed a pair of scorching tweets Sunday.

Although the first of Trump’s tweets targeted Fox, his second was a direct attack on Brazile and the scandal that devastated her career.

The controversy began when a Wikileaks email dump revealed Brazile, at the time a CNN contributor and vice chair of the Democratic National Committee, had sent insider information about a crucial debate to Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign in 2016.

Brazile initially denied the leaks, claiming she was being “persecuted,” but eventually took responsibility for the emails.

She lost her her job at the news network after the damning Wikileaks dump.

Trump, like many across America, was not happy with Fox News’ decision to hire Brazile in 2019.

Brazile’s response to the tweets was mild.

The Fox contributor urged the president to “repent” and “seek forgiveness & strive for excellence.”

Brazile hasn’t always been so courteous to Fox News fans.

Fox immediately caught flak for its choice to hire Brazile, and one of the contributor’s first statements after being taken on by the network proved just how bad that decision was.

Brazile insulted Fox viewers’ intelligence almost immediately after being hired and called the network a “safe space” for those who disagreed with Democrats.

If the network wants to reverse what Trump and many other Americans regard as its decline, it may need to start taking a hard look at Brazile and others.

Until then, Fox may find itself, in the president’s words, only getting worse.

Jared Harris
Content Editor
Jared has written more than 200 articles and assigned hundreds more since he joined Conservative Tribune in February 2017. He was an infantryman in the Arkansas and Georgia National Guard and is a husband, dad and aspiring farmer.
Jared has written more than 200 articles and assigned hundreds more since he joined Conservative Tribune in February 2017. He is a husband, dad, and aspiring farmer. He was an infantryman in the Arkansas and Georgia National Guard. If he's not with his wife and son, then he's either shooting guns or working on his motorcycle.
Location
Arkansas
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Military, firearms, history







