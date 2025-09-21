Donor Rebecca Dunn Next to Speak, Telling Personal Stories of Charlie' Ambition

Rebecca Dunn, a donor of Charlie Kirk’s Turning Point USA youth conservative advocacy organization, spoke at Kirk’s memorial service in Glendale, Arizona, on Sunday.

Dunn, who heads the Bill and Rebecca Dunn Freedom Center, told personal stories of Kirk’s ambition, and his mission-focused zeal for fundraising for the causes he believed in passionately, namely Christian-conservative values.

Dunn shared how Kirk and his passion gave her hope for America’s future.

Rebecca Dunn was one of the first who believed in Charlie Kirk’s mission. He was supposed to speak at her husband’s memorial, instead she’s speaking at his. pic.twitter.com/0H9iTP3wXg — Turning Point Action (@TPAction_) September 21, 2025

Watch the full memorial service here:







Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.