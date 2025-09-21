Share
News
Charlie Kirk speaks at a Turning Point USA event in West Palm Beach, Florida, on July 15, 2023.
Charlie Kirk speaks at a Turning Point USA event in West Palm Beach, Florida, on July 15, 2023. (Joe Raedle / Getty Images)

Donor Rebecca Dunn Next to Speak, Telling Personal Stories of Charlie' Ambition

 By Michael Austin  September 21, 2025 at 11:43am
Share

Rebecca Dunn, a donor of Charlie Kirk’s Turning Point USA youth conservative advocacy organization, spoke at Kirk’s memorial service in Glendale, Arizona, on Sunday.

Dunn, who heads the Bill and Rebecca Dunn Freedom Center, told personal stories of Kirk’s ambition, and his mission-focused zeal for fundraising for the causes he believed in passionately, namely Christian-conservative values.

Dunn shared how Kirk and his passion gave her hope for America’s future.

Watch the full memorial service here:



Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations; guiding the editorial direction of The Western Journal; and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations; guiding the editorial direction of The Western Journal; and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Entertainment News, Christian-Conservatism




Donor Rebecca Dunn Next to Speak, Telling Personal Stories of Charlie' Ambition
Charlie Kirk's Pastor Speaks at Memorial Service After Bagpipes and Worship Music
Breaking: Kimmel Booted from Air Over Kirk Comments, ABC to 'Replace the Show with Other Programming'
Bronx Baby Dies After Mother's Boyfriend Allegedly Bashed In Her Skull
California Criminals Rob and Attack 88-Year-Old Store Owner
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation