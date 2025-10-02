Don't Believe Lying Anti-Trump Polls - In Reality He Just Beat Obama's First Term Approval Numbers: Rasmussen

President Donald Trump has vanquished Democrats and their establishment media minions at every turn, and they hate him for it.

Ten years into a political conflict unlike any in American history, that fact remains the key to understanding public affairs.

It explains, for instance, why the latest RealClearPolling aggregate of mostly establishment media polls shows Trump with a net approval rating of minus 7.7 points, while the latest poll from Rasmussen — one of America’s few accurate pollsters — has Trump with a higher approval rating than former President Barack Obama enjoyed at the same point in his first term, when the establishment media gave Obama relentlessly fawning coverage.

🚨 BREAKING: In a stunning development, President Trump is now exceeding the approval rating of Barack Hussein Obama in October 2009, per Rasmussen. You heard that correctly. He’s not just more popular than Bush and Hussein term 2 – also Obama Term 1. pic.twitter.com/UkuAQECvlW — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 1, 2025

Obama — a vicious, race-mongering liar and a treasonous wretch according to evidence uncovered by Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard — enjoyed a cozy relationship with the press.

Trump, on the other hand, has endured a relentless barrage of negative coverage and outright lies from the establishment media.

Thus, several users on the social media platform X noted that the real story behind the Rasmussen poll is that the media is now powerless to shape a dominant narrative.

And obviously, Biden. A decade of endless smearing, folks. None of it worked. — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 1, 2025

Obama never ever had to go through the lies, lawfare, impeachments, attacks, stolen elections and assassination attempts that Trump has gone through. MSM coddled Obama. So truly it makes that poll even more significant. — Donna Bradshaw (@BrafshawD41096) October 1, 2025

Moreover, something about the establishment outlets’ anti-Trump polling results does not make sense on the face of it.

For instance, a poll published Tuesday by Napolitan News Service — founded by Scott Rasmussen, who also founded Rasmussen Reports — showed Republicans with a one-point edge over Democrats in a generic ballot for the 2026 midterm elections.

Likewise, for the week ending Sept. 28, Napolitan had Trump’s approval rating at 50 percent, similar to Rasmussen’s.

Furthermore, as CNN data guru Harry Enten noted late last month, Republicans enjoy massive polling advantages over Democrats on major issues, including the economy, immigration, and crime.

Meanwhile, Republicans have also picked up new voters at a much faster rate than Democrats have.

Indeed, leftists’ unhinged celebrations of conservative Christian icon Charlie Kirk’s assassination last month undoubtedly had an impact on registrations. For one thing, it probably drove the few remaining sane Democrats to reconsider their party affiliation.

As Enten noted in August, however, Republicans’ gargantuan registration gains preceded Kirk’s murder, especially in swing states.

The bottom line, of course, is that the establishment media’s anti-Trump polling does not square with other data.

Indeed, both the president and his party remain more popular than Democrats, including Obama at his peak.

