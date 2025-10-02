Share
Commentary
President Donald Trump speaks to senior military leaders at Marine Corps Base Quantico in Quantico, Virginia, on Tuesday.
Commentary
President Donald Trump speaks to senior military leaders at Marine Corps Base Quantico in Quantico, Virginia, on Tuesday. (Andrew Harnik / Getty Images)

Don't Believe Lying Anti-Trump Polls - In Reality He Just Beat Obama's First Term Approval Numbers: Rasmussen

 By Michael Schwarz  October 2, 2025 at 9:06am
Share

President Donald Trump has vanquished Democrats and their establishment media minions at every turn, and they hate him for it.

Ten years into a political conflict unlike any in American history, that fact remains the key to understanding public affairs.

It explains, for instance, why the latest RealClearPolling aggregate of mostly establishment media polls shows Trump with a net approval rating of minus 7.7 points, while the latest poll from Rasmussen — one of America’s few accurate pollsters — has Trump with a higher approval rating than former President Barack Obama enjoyed at the same point in his first term, when the establishment media gave Obama relentlessly fawning coverage.

Obama — a vicious, race-mongering liar and a treasonous wretch according to evidence uncovered by Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard — enjoyed a cozy relationship with the press.

Trump, on the other hand, has endured a relentless barrage of negative coverage and outright lies from the establishment media.

Thus, several users on the social media platform X noted that the real story behind the Rasmussen poll is that the media is now powerless to shape a dominant narrative.

Moreover, something about the establishment outlets’ anti-Trump polling results does not make sense on the face of it.

For instance, a poll published Tuesday by Napolitan News Service — founded by Scott Rasmussen, who also founded Rasmussen Reports — showed Republicans with a one-point edge over Democrats in a generic ballot for the 2026 midterm elections.

Likewise, for the week ending Sept. 28, Napolitan had Trump’s approval rating at 50 percent, similar to Rasmussen’s.

Related:
ICE Arrests Explode in DC - Since Takeover, Arrests up 1,300 Percent Over Last 7 Months Combined

Furthermore, as CNN data guru Harry Enten noted late last month, Republicans enjoy massive polling advantages over Democrats on major issues, including the economy, immigration, and crime.

Meanwhile, Republicans have also picked up new voters at a much faster rate than Democrats have.

Indeed, leftists’ unhinged celebrations of conservative Christian icon Charlie Kirk’s assassination last month undoubtedly had an impact on registrations. For one thing, it probably drove the few remaining sane Democrats to reconsider their party affiliation.

Is the establishment media working to artificially suppress Trump’s positive polling numbers?

As Enten noted in August, however, Republicans’ gargantuan registration gains preceded Kirk’s murder, especially in swing states.

The bottom line, of course, is that the establishment media’s anti-Trump polling does not square with other data.

Indeed, both the president and his party remain more popular than Democrats, including Obama at his peak.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , ,
Share
Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.




Just When RFK Jr Gets Abortion Drug Back Under Review, FDA Approves Another Abortion Drug
Heartless: Dem Gov Refusing to Sign Iryna's Law That Cracks Down on Repeat Criminals, Protects Women Like Iryna Zarutska
Watch: Pope Participates in Bizarre Ceremony, Advocates for Those Who Have Turned Nature into an Idol
Don't Believe Lying Anti-Trump Polls - In Reality He Just Beat Obama's First Term Approval Numbers: Rasmussen
Leftist Couple Desperate to Flee 'Trump's America' Gets Brutal Reality Check from Financial Expert
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation