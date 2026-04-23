You Don't Distrust Legacy Media Enough: Major Paper Shrugs at SPLC Paying Extremists – 'FBI Does It Too'

Nothing, it seems, will shake Democrats from the gratifying illusion that they stand against “racism” and “white supremacy.”

After all, the Democrat-dominated establishment media will go great lengths to perpetuate that lie.

On Wednesday, for instance, Will Carless of USA Today tried to downplay the Justice Department’s earth-shaking indictment of the extreme leftist Southern Poverty Law Center by insisting that the organization merely did what the FBI does all the time.

“Key civil rights group indicted for paying informants. But FBI does it too,” the USA Today headline read.

Well, the outlet did get one thing right. According to a DOJ news release, SPLC does face an 11-count indictment, thanks to a grand jury in Alabama.

But the indictment goes beyond merely “paying informants.” The DOJ has alleged that SPLC created the very problem it purports to fight.

“The SPLC is manufacturing racism to justify its existence,” Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said. “Using donor money to allegedly profit off Klansmen cannot go unchecked. This Department of Justice will hold the SPLC and every other fraudulent organization operating with the same deceptive playbook accountable. No entity is above the law.”

Furthermore, FBI Director Kash Patel characterized SPLC’s alleged activities as fraudulent in multiple ways.

“The SPLC allegedly engaged in a massive fraud operation to deceive their donors, enrich themselves, and hide their deceptive operations from the public,” Patel said. “They lied to their donors, vowing to dismantle violent extremist groups, and actually turned around and paid the leaders of these very extremist groups — even utilizing the funds to have these groups facilitate the commission of state and federal crimes. That is illegal — and this is an ongoing investigation against all individuals involved.”

The alleged use of donor funds to “facilitate the commission of state and federal crimes” strikes the lay reader as especially serious.

Do not bother Carless and establishment-media liberals with such details, however. They have a “racism” and “white supremacy” narrative to uphold.

With that in mind, Carless quoted an academic, a former paid FBI confidential source, and a former prosecutor.

Javed Ali, associate professor of practice at the Gerald R. Ford School of Public Policy at the University of Michigan and a former federal counterterrorism official, helped USA Today justify SPLC’s alleged behavior by comparing it to the FBI.

“There are, I would have to imagine, every day those kinds of operations” at the FBI, Ali said.

Likewise, former FBI paid informant David Gletty celebrated the organization and bemoaned the indictment.

“They were doing good,” Gletty said of SPLC. “This looks bad for them, but they were doing good.”

For good measure, former public prosecutor Pat Crotter called the indictment “ludicrous and idiotic.”

Speaking of “ludicrous and idiotic,” one must take issue with the comparison of the SPLC to the FBI.

First of all, is it a good thing for an organization with no law-enforcement authority to behave like the FBI? The question seems not to have occurred to Carless and his sources.

Secondly, in light of its checkered history, is it a good thing even for the FBI to behave like the FBI?

For instance, who were those masked individuals breaking windows during the Capitol incursion of Jan. 6, 2021? We know the FBI had a substantial presence that day that went unreported for years. Did that presence include masked agitators bent on entrapment?

If so, then yes, SPLC allegedly helped manufacture racism the same way federal agents helped manufacture an “insurrection.”

🚨🇺🇸 SUSPECTED FEDERAL AGENT CAUGHT SMASHING CAPITOL WINDOW A resurfaced video shot by Michigan journalist Bobby Powell shows a man dressed like a protester ripping out Capitol windows on January 6, then blaming and shoving an innocent bystander when caught on camera. The clip… https://t.co/OxwdqRwCyU pic.twitter.com/zO8PA1N4SS — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) September 26, 2025

Either way, Democrats will never concede that organizations like SPLC have embellished or even manufactured “racism” and “white supremacy.” They have too much of their identities and self-worth wrapped up in the illusion that they represent tolerance and decency.

Carless’ article in USA Today shows the lengths they will go to protect that illusion.

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