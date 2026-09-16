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Actress Sydney Sweeney attends HBO's "Euphoria" season 3 premiere April 7 in Hollywood, California.
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Actress Sydney Sweeney attends HBO's "Euphoria" season 3 premiere April 7 in Hollywood, California. (Chris Delmas - AFP / Getty Images)

Don't Fall Into the Sydney Sweeney Trap: Supporting Everything the Left Hates Is Not Conservative

 By Samuel Proctor  September 16, 2026 at 4:54pm
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Sydney Sweeney can’t keep her clothes on. Conservatives are thrilled. Leftists are pissed. And the world no longer makes sense.

The “Euphoria” star recently released a one-minute ad for the sports betting site Novig. In this ad, Sweeney is pictured hiding her nude body —  at least some of it — behind various forms of sports equipment.

“No betting on wars or deaths and no politics,” she says. “Just you, your takes and sports.”

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Samuel Proctor
Samuel Proctor is a first year student at Iowa State University, studying political science and writing for the Iowa State Daily. His specialization in political theory and philosophy led him to join The Western Journal in 2026. When not writing, Samuel can be found playing guitar and praising Jesus.




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