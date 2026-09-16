Don't Fall Into the Sydney Sweeney Trap: Supporting Everything the Left Hates Is Not Conservative

Sydney Sweeney can’t keep her clothes on. Conservatives are thrilled. Leftists are pissed. And the world no longer makes sense.

The “Euphoria” star recently released a one-minute ad for the sports betting site Novig. In this ad, Sweeney is pictured hiding her nude body — at least some of it — behind various forms of sports equipment.

“No betting on wars or deaths and no politics,” she says. “Just you, your takes and sports.”

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