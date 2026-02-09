Don't Be Fooled by Bad Bunny's 'God Bless America' Ploy - It Was Part of His Subversive Message

When it comes to spreading leftist propaganda, the line between committed Marxists and useful tools often seems blurry.

For instance, during Sunday’s Super Bowl halftime show — the one that apparently took place in-stadium, as opposed to the one sponsored by Turning Point USA and viewed by millions of conservatives — Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny put a sinister twist on the phrase “God Bless America.”

In so doing, let us not forget, the rapper delivered precisely the message that the NFL wanted.

“God Bless America!” Bad Bunny said in a clip posted to the social media platform X.

That line, which came near what looked like the end of his performance, might remind readers of the controversy he caused when, during an October playoff game at Yankee Stadium in New York, cameras caught Bad Bunny refusing to stand for the singing of “God Bless America.”

Did the rapper intend a mea culpa? Of course not. That would have required both humility and a sane worldview.

Instead, Bad Bunny proceeded to rattle off — in Spanish — a host of countries in South, Central, and North America. In other words, the entire Western Hemisphere, not the United States alone, constitutes “America.”

“The Only Thing More Powerful Than Hate is Love.”#AppleMusicHalftime pic.twitter.com/cFkaTBO2HP — TSN (@TSN_Sports) February 9, 2026

The question, of course, is to what end? Did Bad Bunny intend a simple geography lesson?

If you believe that, no doubt the rapper will sell you some valuable oceanfront property in Bolivia.

As California attorney Laura Powell noted on X, Bad Bunny’s linguistic twist made it “clear that he intended to shift the meaning of the phrase from an expression of patriotism for the United States to praise for mostly Latin American countries.”

Bad Bunny was criticized for refusing to stand for the song “God Bless America” during a Yankees game in October. During the Super Bowl halftime show today, he said “God Bless America,” but don’t be fooled into thinking this was some kind of conciliatory gesture. He proceeded… — Laura Powell (@LauraPowellEsq) February 9, 2026

And why would Bad Bunny do such a thing? Does he have so much love in his heart that he must spread it to as many countries as possible?

Not exactly.

Recall that at the Grammy Awards earlier this month, the rapper joined other dim-witted celebrities in protesting Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations.

In other words, if the entire Western Hemisphere constitutes “America,” then who needs national borders?

That is precisely the message that Marxists have sent for well over a century. In their zeal to spread communism, Marxists historically downplayed national identity in favor of social class. Today, in order to foment the revolutionary fervor that class consciousness once provided, Marxists have shifted to race, gender, or some other identity marker that obliterates national unity.

Thus, like most celebrities, Bad Bunny comes across as a useful tool in a perennial leftist crusade.

But why would the NFL want to spread this Marxist “no borders” message? How does that serve the interest of a gargantuan American corporation?

Make no mistake about it: wokeness, which is nothing more than rebranded Marxism, has conquered the NFL.

Earlier this week, in fact, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell publicly complained about the recent hiring cycle for head coaches. Specifically, the smarmy commissioner bemoaned the fact that teams did not hire enough non-white candidates.

“We still have more work to do,” the Goodell said.

Note that the woke commissioner did not complain about too many black running backs. Nor, notably, did he mention too many white owners. For whatever reason, race only comes into play in the coaching and front-office ranks.

That kind of obvious hypocrisy makes Goodell seem like a witless buffoon. But is he? Does his league unwittingly spread Marxist propaganda?

Or, does it do so wittingly?

Although Goodell himself comes across as a nincompoop, one senses that the league’s messaging is purposeful. After all, in the early 21st century, as opposed to the early 20th, where have all the Marxists gone? Do we still find them in labor unions? Or have they made their way into the professional class? Do they now sit in corporate boardrooms or human resources departments and occupy administrative positions?

What do those wealthy elites in the NFL and elsewhere want if not globalism? And what is globalism if not practical Marxism?

In short, for all his odiousness, Bad Bunny amounts to a mere tool. The truly committed globalists (read: Marxists) are those in the NFL who hired the rapper to spread his open-borders message.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.