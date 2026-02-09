Share
Commentary
Bad Bunny and his crew perform onstage at the Halftime Show of Super Bowl 60 in Santa Clara, California, on Feb. 8, 2026.
Commentary
Bad Bunny and his crew perform onstage at the Halftime Show of Super Bowl 60 in Santa Clara, California, on Feb. 8, 2026. (Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Roc Nation)

Don't Be Fooled by Bad Bunny's 'God Bless America' Ploy - It Was Part of His Subversive Message

 By Michael Schwarz  February 9, 2026 at 11:31am
Share

When it comes to spreading leftist propaganda, the line between committed Marxists and useful tools often seems blurry.

For instance, during Sunday’s Super Bowl halftime show — the one that apparently took place in-stadium, as opposed to the one sponsored by Turning Point USA and viewed by millions of conservatives — Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny put a sinister twist on the phrase “God Bless America.”

In so doing, let us not forget, the rapper delivered precisely the message that the NFL wanted.

“God Bless America!” Bad Bunny said in a clip posted to the social media platform X.

That line, which came near what looked like the end of his performance, might remind readers of the controversy he caused when, during an October playoff game at Yankee Stadium in New York, cameras caught Bad Bunny refusing to stand for the singing of “God Bless America.”

Did the rapper intend a mea culpa? Of course not. That would have required both humility and a sane worldview.

Instead, Bad Bunny proceeded to rattle off — in Spanish — a host of countries in South, Central, and North America. In other words, the entire Western Hemisphere, not the United States alone, constitutes “America.”

The question, of course, is to what end? Did Bad Bunny intend a simple geography lesson?

If you believe that, no doubt the rapper will sell you some valuable oceanfront property in Bolivia.

As California attorney Laura Powell noted on X, Bad Bunny’s linguistic twist made it “clear that he intended to shift the meaning of the phrase from an expression of patriotism for the United States to praise for mostly Latin American countries.”

Related:
Ring Doorbell Camera Ad Asks Users to Opt In to Mass Surveillance Under the Guise of Finding Missing Pets: 'Terrifying'

And why would Bad Bunny do such a thing? Does he have so much love in his heart that he must spread it to as many countries as possible?

Not exactly.

Recall that at the Grammy Awards earlier this month, the rapper joined other dim-witted celebrities in protesting Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations.

In other words, if the entire Western Hemisphere constitutes “America,” then who needs national borders?

That is precisely the message that Marxists have sent for well over a century. In their zeal to spread communism, Marxists historically downplayed national identity in favor of social class. Today, in order to foment the revolutionary fervor that class consciousness once provided, Marxists have shifted to race, gender, or some other identity marker that obliterates national unity.

Thus, like most celebrities, Bad Bunny comes across as a useful tool in a perennial leftist crusade.

But why would the NFL want to spread this Marxist “no borders” message? How does that serve the interest of a gargantuan American corporation?

Make no mistake about it: wokeness, which is nothing more than rebranded Marxism, has conquered the NFL.

Earlier this week, in fact, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell publicly complained about the recent hiring cycle for head coaches. Specifically, the smarmy commissioner bemoaned the fact that teams did not hire enough non-white candidates.

“We still have more work to do,” the Goodell said.

Note that the woke commissioner did not complain about too many black running backs. Nor, notably, did he mention too many white owners. For whatever reason, race only comes into play in the coaching and front-office ranks.

That kind of obvious hypocrisy makes Goodell seem like a witless buffoon. But is he? Does his league unwittingly spread Marxist propaganda?

Or, does it do so wittingly?

Although Goodell himself comes across as a nincompoop, one senses that the league’s messaging is purposeful. After all, in the early 21st century, as opposed to the early 20th, where have all the Marxists gone? Do we still find them in labor unions? Or have they made their way into the professional class? Do they now sit in corporate boardrooms or human resources departments and occupy administrative positions?

What do those wealthy elites in the NFL and elsewhere want if not globalism? And what is globalism if not practical Marxism?

In short, for all his odiousness, Bad Bunny amounts to a mere tool. The truly committed globalists (read: Marxists) are those in the NFL who hired the rapper to spread his open-borders message.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Share
Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.




Will Conservative Supreme Court Justices Step Down While Trump Can Still Replace Them? Midterm Results Might Force the Issue
Unheard Of: The Videos of AOC in Germany Are So Bad That the NYT Has Officially Called Her Out
Video: A Liberal Karen Proudly Brags TPUSA School Event Was Reported to Child Protective Services Because She Didn't Like It
Video: AOC Finally Admits It: They Made Up 'Whiteness' - And the Reason They Did It Is Literally Satanic
Priceless: 'I Want My Mommy!' - Anti-ICE Student Tangles With Cop, Begins Wailing for Her Mom as Soon as Cuffs Go On
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation