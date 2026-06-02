Don't Forget: Key Platner Staffer Talked About His Penis in Book for 10-Year-Old Boys, Said He Wanted Them to See Images of It

The whole candidacy of Graham Platner to unseat GOP Sen. Susan Collins, one of the few Republican members of the upper chamber from a reliably blue state, was based upon a mortal fallacy: Nothing worse was going to come out about him.

I mean, sure, Platner had a Nazi tattoo. He apparently had a history of disgusting social media remarks. He appeared on a Holocaust denier’s podcast and called himself a massive fan. That was what they came up with before he really had an opponent. (While Gov. Janet Mills was formidable at the ballot box before she withdrew, it was clear her heart wasn’t in it.)

Well, guess what? Things have, quite unsurprisingly, gotten worse. On Saturday, The Wall Street Journal came out with a story that Platner’s wife had alerted his campaign about sexually explicit texts exchanged with a number of women, in order “to make sure they didn’t pose a risk to her husband’s nascent campaign.”

Somehow, worse has happened since then, but it’s worth pausing on the sexting scandal for a bit — because Democrats, in unison, all declared that this was a problem between Platner and his wife and maybe their therapist, and absolutely no one else.

This is problematic in and of itself — it comes after a chorus of the same people pillorying Texas GOP Senate nominee Ken Paxton because his wife divorced him “on biblical grounds,” as if they suddenly cared about that — but it becomes more problematic when you see some of the people who were leading it.

For instance, if you were schadenfreude-scrolling in the aftermath of the scandal breaking on Saturday afternoon, you were, more likely than not, fed the thoughts of a man called Morris Katz.

“It’s no one’s f***ing business what happened in Graham & Amy’s marriage before he was ever a candidate for office,” Katz said.

“There should be no place in our politics for incompetent, opportunistic operatives who violate privacy, betray trust, and prioritize vengeance over decency.”

WARNING: The following post contains vulgar language that some readers will find offensive.

It’s no one’s fucking business what happened in Graham & Amy’s marriage before he was ever a candidate for office. There should be no place in our politics for incompetent, opportunistic operatives who violate privacy, betray trust, and prioritize vengeance over decency. — Morris Katz (@katz_morris) May 30, 2026

You may have been left wondering who Mr. Katz was if you aren’t up on this race. He’s actually one of Platner’s top aides, a man who also helped Zohran Mamdani emerge from relative obscurity to become New York City’s mayor.

He’s also a guy who wanted to include a picture of his penis in a book for 10-year-olds.

Reminder that Morris Katz has admitted to wanting to have a picture of his penis in a children’s book – but his publishers wouldn’t let him. Now his biggest client in 2026 – one he recruited – has been exposed for having an active profile on a child exploitation app. https://t.co/8T1uPy8CX8 pic.twitter.com/BwUqjZ2bOM — Joanna Rodriguez (@joannamrod) May 31, 2026

From Politico in March:

Katz, who works for the political firm Fight Agency, is an adviser to Nebraska Senate candidate Dan Osborn’s campaign. The National Republican Senatorial Committee — which is supporting Osborn’s opponent Sen. Pete Ricketts — sent out a memo this afternoon calling on Osborn to fire Katz over a passage published in a 2020 children’s book he authored when he was 21. In the book, entitled “Everything You Always Wanted to Know About Puberty — and Shouldn’t Be Googling: For Curious Boys,” Katz wrote, “At first, we were going to use images of my penis to get this point across, but the publisher said it was inappropriate, so here we are.”

That’s kind of our business, as is the fact that Platner has a serious and serial problem with sexual continence. Not only that, but he knew he was sitting on top of a time bomb with a lot of this stuff, including the fact that he had a sexually suggestive account on a platform known for skewing toward teenage users.

A sexually suggestive Kik profile linked to Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner is still active — despite his campaign saying he deleted the app long ago. Kik has been labeled a “predator’s paradise” by the National Center on Sexual Exploitation over concerns about child… pic.twitter.com/Aez2CqOY0e — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 1, 2026

Hope you didn’t just have lunch.

Judge a man by the company he keeps. Platner is a creep. He employs creeps who excuse his creepery. For every Mainer — and every American who will be subject to this sicko’s whim if he gets into the Senate — that ought to be disqualifying.

But you know what? It’s going to get worse before it gets better, because every day that passes, the establishment Democrats lose a little more control, and people like Platner, Katz, Ilhan Omar, AOC, James Talarico, and a gallery of other socialist degenerates are taken more seriously and exercise more control over the party. Americans should vote accordingly, realizing plenty worse is going to come out about Platner and other Democrats.

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