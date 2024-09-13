'Morning Joe' Co-Host Can't Understand Why Undecided Voters Are Considering Trump: 'I Don't Get It'

“Morning Joe” co-host Mika Brzezinski expressed disbelief Friday that undecided voters were leaning toward supporting former President Donald Trump.

Trump debated Vice President Kamala Harris Tuesday at an event moderated by ABC News hosts David Muir and Linsey Davis, after which the ABC News anchors received criticism for interrupting Trump multiple times and not making so-called “fact checks” on statements Harris made during the debate.

Brzezinski asked New York Times reporter Jeremy Peters why Harris was not getting support.

“In your new piece, Jeremy, entitled ‘Pundits said Harris won the debate, undecided voters weren’t so sure,’ you write in part this: ‘In interviews with undecided voters, many of whom the Times has interviewed regularly over the last several months, they acknowledged that Ms. Harris seemed more presidential than Mr. Trump, and they said she laid out a sweeping vision to fix some of the country’s most stubborn problems, but they also said she did not seem much different from Mr. Biden and they wanted change.

‘And most of all, what they wanted to hear and didn’t was the fine print. Voters said they were glad she has a tax and economic plan, but they want to know how it will become law when Washington is so polarized.

‘They know she wants to give assistance to first-time home buyers, but doubted that it was realistic,’” Brzezinski said.

“And Jeremy, I ask you, is their answer Donald Trump? Because I guess — I guess I see the questions,” Brzezinski continued.

“I think there was only so much that she could do in that debate in order to be as effective as she was.

“And I agree, there are a lot more questions, of course. I would love to ask Kamala Harris about her leadership style and her plans and how she plans to execute.

“But are those undecided voters saying, ‘I’m going to kind of lean Trump here because I want change?’ I don’t get it.”

While pundits on corporate media praised Harris’ debate performance, reviews from voters were far more mixed, with six out of 10 panelists asked by Reuters saying they were more inclined to back Trump following the debate.

“People don’t really know her,” Peters told Brzezinski.

“You know, as we’ve quoted many voters saying and many Democratic strategists saying, she’s famous as vice president, of course, she has a very high name recognition, but she’s largely unknown as a candidate and politician.”

Peters claimed the debate wasn’t a good forum to introduce Harris to voters, since she only had two minutes to answer questions.

“I think she’s eventually going to have to do some more interviews,” Peters said. “She’s only done the one so far.”

Other than an Aug. 29 interview with CNN host Dana Bash where Harris was accompanied by Democratic Gov. Tim Walz of Minnesota, Harris has not granted any interviews or done press conferences since it was announced President Joe Biden would end his re-election bid.

Since Biden and Harris took office in January 2021, prices have increased by 20.3 percent, according to data from the St. Louis Federal Reserve, while the Consumer Price Index hit a recent high of 9 percent in June 2022. The Consumer Price Index rose 2.5 percent year-to-year in August, below economist’s expectations.

The CPI grew 1.4 percent year-over-year in January 2021, when Trump left office, while the average price for a gallon of gas was under $2.25, according to GasBuddy.com. The average price for a gallon of gas is currently $3.23, according to AAA.

