'I Don't Give a F*** If You're an Adult or Not': 9th-Grade Female Student Physically Beats Teacher

The tragic descent of American public schools has been succinctly captured by a viral video in which an unruly high school student beats up her teacher as her classmates gleefully laugh and cheer on the senseless violence.

The assault, perpetrated by a ninth-grader, occurred last week at Heritage High School in Conyers, Georgia, according to the Rockdale Citizen.

The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office and the Rockdale County Public School District are investigating the shocking beatdown, which was posted on social media.

“Rockdale County Public Schools is investigating an incident where a student allegedly attacked a teacher during class today,” the school district said in a statement. “RCPS does not tolerate student violence towards any staff members.

“Students who harm other students or staff will be disciplined according to our Student Discipline Code of Conduct and will be appropriately charged by law enforcement.”

The Twitter account Fight Haven shared two videos of the incident Saturday on Twitter. The first clip had 8.6 million views as of Tuesday afternoon, while the second had 1 million.

The video started with the female student yelling and cursing at her teacher inside a classroom, so it’s unknown what led to the confrontation.

“I don’t give a f*** if you’re an adult or not! You’re not gonna talk to me like that, you dumba** b****!” the student shouted.

She then shoved and hit the teacher, who put her hands up to protect herself.

WARNING: The following video contains graphic violence that some viewers may find disturbing.





When the teacher walked away from the confrontation, the student followed her and shouted, “B****, you’re not gonna talk to me like that! You’re not gonna talk to me like that!”

As soon as the teacher walked into the hallway, the student aggressively shut the door behind her.

The teacher then stepped back in the doorway, and the shoving escalated into punches.

At one point, the student pulled the teacher’s hair, and the two were dragged down together onto the hallway floor.

Moments later, the teacher said, “My leg’s broken,” as she lay on the hallway floor.

According to WSB-TV in Atlanta, the teacher’s leg was broken in the incident and she is recovering.

Meanwhile, the student was taken to a juvenile facility and will face criminal charges, the outlet reported.

Have American schools failed? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (1287 Votes) No: 1% (17 Votes)

Perhaps what’s most shocking about this incident is the nonchalance of the observers.

None of the students stepped in to stop their classmate from attacking their teacher. Instead, the first impulse for some of them was to whip out their phones to film the brawl.

Sadly, these melees have become common occurrences in American public schools, where student test scores have plunged in recent years.

Not too long ago, merely talking back to a teacher could get a student sent to detention or suspended from school.

In contrast, today’s young people are being “educated” in unstable classroom environments where there are no standards, structure or boundaries.

So it is any surprise that attending school in some districts is like trying to survive a dystopian free-for-all where you’re lucky to be alive at the end of each day?

As the saying goes, “What you tolerate will continue.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.