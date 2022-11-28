Discretionary income is one of the few liberties left to citizens that can effect change in a nonviolent manner, and it is a privilege that needs to be exercised more vigorously.

Self-righteous executives and their affiliates race one another to be the first to support left-wing causes such as gay “pride” and Black Lives Matter but recoil at platforms such as the newly acquired Twitter that support freedom of speech across the political aisle.

According to the left-wing anti-free-speech organization Media Matters, Elon Musk and his policy changes since acquiring the social media giant have inspired an exodus of major advertisers from the platform.

“In recent weeks, 50 of the top 100 advertisers have either announced or seemingly stopped advertising on Twitter,” the group said Tuesday.

“These advertisers have accounted for nearly $2 billion in spending on the platform since 2020, and over $750 million in advertising in 2022 alone,” it said.

The leftist writers attempted to frame the advertiser departures as an appropriate response to the supposedly dangerous speech allowed on Twitter under its new owner.

“Despite these advertising losses, Elon Musk (who acquired the platform in late October) has continued his rash of brand unsafe actions — including amplifying conspiracy theories, unilaterally reinstating banned accounts such as that of former President Donald Trump, courting and engaging with far-right accounts, and instituting a haphazard verification scheme that allowed extremists and scammers to purchase a blue check,” Media Matters said.

Conservatives, however, recognize that Twitter under Musk is merely allowing all voices to be heard rather than silencing those on the right as it did before.

While Musk’s fortitude in this matter is applaudable, it is time to take a serious look at the companies that would attempt to strangle his resolve in the name of choking out dissenting opinions.

Among those advertisers, according to Media Matters’ “analysis of Pathmatics data,” are Allstate Corp., AT&T, CenturyLink, DirecTV, Kellogg Co., Kohl’s Department Stores, Coca-Cola Co., Verizon and Wells Fargo — to name just a few that American citizens could easily cut out of their lives.

Thank you so much for the list. Makes it much easier to figure out which entities I should boycott and avoid. Was thinking of buying American ca such as Chevy or Ford…but I guess will stick to MB. — Save our Country (@franklinshais) November 27, 2022

Here is a list of all the advertisers that have seemingly stopped all advertising on Twitter following @elonmusk’s acquisition of the platform. Stop giving your money to companies that hate you—and reject free speech. pic.twitter.com/mxiLBiiw4h — Julia 🇺🇸 (@Jules31415) November 26, 2022

While it is unsurprising that left-wing companies such as CNN and Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook) would pull their advertising dollars from Musk’s Twitter, others are more disturbing.

Media Matters listed major financial institutions such as American Express Co. and Discover Financial Services among those standing against freedom of speech.

Those who still naively believe these monopoly-like organizations would never be financially weaponized against American conservatives should look to what happened to our neighbors to the north earlier this year.

In February, Toronto-Dominion Bank froze at least $1.1 million in donations designated for Canadian truckers who were peacefully protesting against draconian vaccine mandates, Fox Business reported.

The Canadian government also used “emergency powers” to freeze at least 210 bank accounts — making up more than $6 million — of protesters involved with the Ottawa trucker protests, according to Forbes.

Even in the United States, Mike Lindell — MyPillow CEO, American citizen and outspoken critic of the 2020 election — was terminated as a client by the Minnesota Bank & Trust after it declared him a “reputation risk,” according to Business Insider.

The fact that even larger banking institutions support this line of thinking should be alarming for all Americans who do not hold politically correct, mainstream views.

While you still have unfrozen money in your accounts, it is time to seriously reconsider which organizations and businesses deserve your discretionary income.

Here is the full list from Media Matters:

Abbott Laboratories

Allstate Corporation

AMC Networks

American Express Company

AT&T

Big Heart Petcare

BlackRock, Inc.

BlueTriton Brands, Inc.

Boston Beer Company

CA Lottery (California State Lottery)

CenturyLink (Lumen Technologies, Inc.)

Chanel

Chevrolet*

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.*

Citigroup, Inc.

CNN

Dell

Diageo

DirecTV

Discover Financial Services

Fidelity

First National Realty Partners

Ford*

Heineken N.V.

Hewlett-Packard (HP)

Hilton Worldwide

Inspire Brands, Inc.

Jeep*

Kellogg Company

Kohl’s Department Stores, Inc.

Kyndryl*

LinkedIn Corporation

MailChimp (The Rocket Science Group)

Marriott International, Inc.

Mars Petcare

Mars, Incorporated

Merck & Co. (Merck Sharp & Dohme MSD)*

Meta Platforms, Inc. (formerly Facebook, Inc.)

MoneyWise (Wise Publishing, Inc.)

Nestle

Novartis AG*

Pernod Ricard

PlayPass

The Coca-Cola Company

The Kraft Heinz Company

Tire Rack

Verizon

Wells Fargo

Whole Foods Market IP

Yum! Brands

“An asterisk indicates a company has issued a statement or was publicly reported as stopping its ads on Twitter and subsequently confirmed,” Media Matters said.

“Otherwise, companies identified on this list are ‘quiet quitters,’ based on a Media Matters analysis of Pathmatics data. These companies were previously advertising on Twitter, but then stopped for a significant period of time following direct outreach, controversies, and warnings from media buyers.”

