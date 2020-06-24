As a project that began in a Harvard University dorm room in 2003, Facebook immediately had a cool edge to it when it was released the following year.

The social media platform was a free space for people to express themselves.

Since defeating rival MySpace during the social media arms race that ended in the late 2000s, the company not only has adapted to remain culturally relevant but has become the country’s virtual town square.

Facebook is where many people go to share their lives and discuss current events.

But are all voices equal on the platform? That question has been asked more in recent years and months as evidence mounts that Big Tech has it out for people whose moral compass isn’t aligned with the values of coastal elites.

That is problematic, considering the site is essentially unopposed in its influence on society, and Silicon Valley liberals have apparently stacked the deck against conservative Americans.

The latest investigation from James O’Keefe and Project Veritas purports to show just how biased Facebook is against conservatives and supporters of President Donald Trump.

Facebook insider Zach McElroy approached Project Veritas, and the result was an undercover investigation at a company called Cognizant, which is paid by Facebook to moderate flagged content.

McElroy and Veritas say the third-party company’s employees have few qualms about censoring posts in support of Trump or conservative ideas, and secretly recorded videos show a group of people celebrating shutting down speech they don’t agree with.

In fact, one content moderator during the investigation is asked on hidden camera how she feels about removing conservative content in the queue.

“Yes! I don’t give no f—s, I’ll delete it,” the woman boasted.

“Facebook shadowbans. Facebook is notorious for it. They say they don’t, but it’s clear that people’s content doesn’t come because it’s been defiltered off the queue,” another moderator, Daniel Will, said on the Veritas video.

Another moderator bragged, “If someone is wearing a MAGA hat, I am going to delete them for terrorism.”

These are the people partially responsible for what you see and read when you log on, and they are so eloquent.

They are the gatekeepers responsible for what makes it to the Facebook home page, and what some people see online ultimately guides their perception of the world.

These people wield a lot of power.

McElroy said the company that charges to moderate Facebook content is overwhelmingly liberal.

“I saw upwards of 75 to 80 percent of the posts in that queue were from Republican pages,” he told O’Keefe about posts flagged for moderation in the company’s so-called civic harassment queue.

However, third-party human bias aside, McElroy said an algorithm is also responsible for the apparent censorship of conservatives on Facebook.

“So, for 75 to 80 percent of the posts to be targeting Republicans and conservatives, you can say it was a bot. But somebody had to design that algorithm. So, really, somebody at Facebook.”

So much for an edgy platform where users can exchange their ideas freely.

Big Tech is now brazenly censoring conservatives, including the president, ahead of the most important election in the country’s history.

Setting aside the fact that Facebook tracks every move of its users, according to Wired, and has mined their private data for financial gain, according to NBC News, McElroy said the company’s conservative users are at the mercy of biased algorithms and an army of leftist activists.

But you already knew that.

