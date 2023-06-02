'I Don't Know if I'm Supposed to Say This': Trump Reveals Phone Call Where He Made Unexpected Request of Hannity

Former President Donald Trump revealed during a Fox News town hall Thursday night that he made a request of host Sean Hannity when it comes to speaking about Joe Biden’s capacity to be president.

Hannity introduced the subject by pointing out that Biden, 80, fell on stage earlier that day after delivering the commencement address at the U.S. Air Force Academy.

President Joe Biden falls at the U.S. Air Force Academy graduation ceremony. pic.twitter.com/bpxXJPp7KF — KUSI News (@KUSINews) June 1, 2023

The Fox News host noted that the establishment media made a lot of Trump walking gingerly down a metal ramp at West Point in June 2020 after delivering the commencement address.

FLASHBACK to when Trump went slowly down a ramp at West Point. CNN LOST ITS MIND pic.twitter.com/ZtIet6eaqH — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) June 1, 2023

The former president explained that the ramp was slippery and he had leather sole shoes on and did not want to fall.

He recounted to Hannity, “But I said, ‘I’m not falling. There’s no way.’ So I go tippy-toe down the thing. That was a mistake because it didn’t look so good. I even agree. But I got killed and they never covered that speech.”







Hannity went on to say he has repeatedly asked Trump in past interviews what he thinks about Biden’s health and whether the president is up to the job both physically and mentally.

“You’ve been very reluctant to go there. … Why are you reluctant to call that out?” the host asked.

“I don’t know if I’m supposed to say this. I actually called Sean and I asked Sean not to joke about it … because he used to joke about it,” Trump answered.

“I said, ‘Honestly, I don’t think it looks good for you or for anybody when you joke about it because it’s a serious problem,'” he said.

“‘It’s not appropriate. You can speak about it if you want, but I don’t think you should joke about it.’ And you really didn’t after that,” Trump said.







Hannity replied, “Now I realize how serious it is.”

Biden made fun of Trump following the West Point slow-walking ramp incident.

Here’s Joe Biden, who just fell at the Air Force Academy, mocking Trump for walking down a ramp at West Point too slowly. pic.twitter.com/fgnKXtoCj5 — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) June 1, 2023

“Look at how he steps and look at how I step,” Biden said.

“Watch how I run up ramps and he stumbles down ramps.”

