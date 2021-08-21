President Joe Biden’s complete mishandling of the Afghanistan withdrawal has led to a news cycle full of horrifying pictures and headlines.

Yet in such trying times, it is important not to forget the brave men and women who can provide some much-needed good news.

I’m talking, of course, about the U.S. soldiers on the ground in Afghanistan. Even amid the chaos the Biden administration has thrust them into, they have continued to represent the best of what our country has to offer.

CNN Chief International Correspondent Clarissa Ward, who is on the ground in Kabul, posted on Twitter many of the ways U.S. soldiers had provided her with a glimmer of hope.

“I witnessed several moments like this at Kabul airport,” she wrote alongside a picture of a U.S. Marine holding a small child.

“A female soldier carrying a weeping Afghan toddler. A Marine supporting an elderly man as he struggled to walk. Servicemen rushing a dehydrated newborn to get medical attention. So many working so hard.”

I witnessed several moments like this at Kabul airport. A female soldier carrying a weeping Afghan toddler. A Marine supporting an elderly man as he struggled to walk. Servicemen rushing a dehydrated newborn to get medical attention. So many working so hard. https://t.co/YCn2m7NtzD — Clarissa Ward (@clarissaward) August 21, 2021

Ward has experienced trying moments of her own during her time in Kabul. After her infamous claim that Taliban fighters seemed “friendly,” she was charged by some of them with a gun.

If this is how the Taliban act in the presence of cameras in front of millions of viewers while @clarissaward interviews them, imagine how they treat Afghan women away from media spotlight. I’m glad the world sees that Taliban terrorists haven’t changed pic.twitter.com/iK4L84xxGC — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) August 20, 2021

As ill-advised as her initial comment was, no one deserves to be charged or threatened for simply doing their job. After such frightening moments, the sight of U.S. soldiers caring for the people around her must have been a welcome one.

ABC News reporter Sally Sara shared another piece of good news Thursday. She wrote on Twitter that American soldiers had helped the family of an Afghan interpreter who was killed in 2011 to safely board a plane out of Kabul.

“My brother’s kids were saying, ‘We are crying, look we are in the aeroplane and are coming to see you,'” the interpreter’s sister reportedly said.

“‘I love my family the most and I am so happy they are safe. Thank you so much America, thank you so much for helping people. You saved all of my family’s lives.'”

‘Thank you so much America, thank you so much for helping people. You saved all of my family’s lives.’ — Sally Sara (@sallyjsara) August 20, 2021

The Department of Defense also shared images of U.S. soldiers giving water to children near the airport in Kabul.

.@USMC Marines from the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit and @USNavy Corpsmen with @spmagtf_cr_cc provide fresh water to children at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. #HKIA pic.twitter.com/44Drj1I5rL — Department of Defense 🇺🇸 (@DeptofDefense) August 20, 2021

Meanwhile, in a Friday news conference, Biden attempted to ease concerns about the safety of Americans in Afghanistan by explaining his administration was negotiating with a terrorist group.

“To the best of our knowledge, the Taliban checkpoints — they are letting through people showing American passports,” Biden said.

This shows just how clueless Biden is about the severity of the situation in Afghanistan. If he truly thinks the Taliban can be trusted to simply let Americans walk through checkpoints unscathed, he’s even more naive than we realized.

Luckily, U.S. soldiers on the ground are working tirelessly to help every American escape. It is these brave Americans, not the terrorist Taliban fighters, who should be trusted and recognized.

Make no mistake — U.S. soldiers are accomplishing their brave work in spite of Biden, not because of him.

